By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCONCORD -- In recent weeks, there have been three incidents of suspected coyote attacks on dogs in Massachusetts. They happened in Sudbury, Wayland, and Concord. In some instances, those attacks were deadly. "[If you hear a coyote howling in the woods], at that point, if you have an animal outside you should go get it and bring it inside," suggests Concord Police Lt. Kevin MonahanMass Wildlife says coyotes can live in suburban, urban, and rural areas. It means anyone can run into one."Don't be intimidated by a coyote if they approach you. Try to scare them off...

1 DAY AGO