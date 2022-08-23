Read full article on original website
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Icon Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you have lived in Amarillo for a while, you’ll know the name Lilia Escajeda. If not, you’ve no doubt seen the work she has done across the High Plains. She is the guest this week on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. Click here...
Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas
Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
Fuller House? TV Icon Joining Beach Boys In Amarillo.
One thing Amarillo doesn't usually see a lot of is big-time concerts. Now, that's not to say it hasn't gotten a bit better in recent years. We're starting to see some bigger names make their way through the city. One of the biggest names to come into Amarillo is The...
Mother, children evacuate from early morning Buffalo Trail fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An early Friday morning fire in southwest Amarillo caused a mother and her children to evacuate, according to a report from the Amarillo Fire Department. According to the department, crews responded to the 4700 block of Buffalo Trail at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday and saw fire showing from a home […]
Things We Didn’t Know We Needed In Amarillo…Until Now
See, I'm a bit of a dreamer at times. I like to think about things that would make life easier, and better. Sure, I dream of winning the Powerball or something like that to make it all happen but that's just not realistic. However, there ARE some realistic ideas I've...
Amarillo Police releases info on fatal incident at I-40 and Georgia
Update (12:07 p.m.) The Amarillo Police Department announced that all lanes at I-40 and Georgia Street have reopened. However, the investigation into the fatal crash that closed the roads on Friday morning is ongoing. Update (11:54 a.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the fatal incident at Georgia and I-40 Friday […]
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo
Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
Amarillo Has Seen a Lot of Lost Pets But Nothing Quite Like This
Heck, we live in the Texas Panhandle so from time to time we even see about lost cattle. I mean why not? We have lost horses, I have seen a lost cow or two. We try to keep it from being boring that is for sure. I will say that...
This Has To Be A New Low, Even For Amarillo
I'm pretty sure it was just yesterday that I mentioned how Amarillo's crime rate is simply too high. So today, not shockingly, I bring you yet another story of crime in the 806. However, this one feels a little different. I mean, this has to be a new low. Two...
More Drugs In Amarillo? You Don’t Say!
Look, we have to be getting tired of hearing stories like this coming out of Amarillo. Constant tales of crimes, from theft, to assault, to murder. It seems it's a daily occurrence in our news cycle in the 806. Oh right, drugs. That's one that really seems to dominate the...
Update: Yes, The Construction On Western Is Still A Nightmare
The construction woes never seem to end in Yellow City. While we all use the saying, "It will be so nice when it's finished," that doesn't help with today. I found myself having to take a trip down Western today. Yes, it's still a nightmare. 45th And Western Is Still...
1 dead after Wednesday Gray County wreck
PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person has died after a Wednesday morning single-vehicle wreck outside of Pampa reports the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said on Wednesday, at around 5 a.m., a vehicle was going east on US 60 in a construction zone when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over […]
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for possession of identifying information
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. According to the release, 37-year-old, Geoffrey Schmidt is wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Scmidt is around 5′11″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has...
abc7amarillo.com
It's a boy! Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Meet the newest member of the ABC 7 family. Davis Anthony Wille was born at 11:01 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs., 15 oz. and is 19.25 inches long. Davis' dad, Tyler, is the local sales manager at ABC 7. Davis and his mother, Dusty, are...
Man wanted in Potter County on identity fraud charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Geoffrey Lansin Schmidt, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.” According to the crime stoppers, Schmidt was described as a 37-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue […]
WT flags at half-staff after alum death in recent homicide
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its flags will be at half-staff Wednesday in commemoration of an alum that died after a shooting earlier this month. According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University, Shereena Ann Byington-Webster received her bachelor’s degree at West Texas A&M in 2010. Webster […]
Amarillo’s Quirkiness Continues with the Floating Mesa
Oh, Amarillo you have so much that is just strange. Most of it is thanks to the eccentric Stanley Marsh 3. If you see something weird around Amarillo it was probably something that he came up with. Seriously it is. Of course, we have the one everyone knows about, The...
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 1 of high school football on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of […]
Clear the Shelters: Second Chance Animal Rescue of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Second Chance Animal Rescue of Amarillo is a foster-based nonprofit that works to rescue cats and dogs in the Amarillo area. This year, they’re joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. SCAR of Amarillo is 100% volunteer-run, providing adoption services for pets in need of loving homes. Audra Roberts, a volunteer with […]
