Mary “Hobbie” Crafton
Mary “Hobbie” Crafton, 91 years old passed away on June 21, 2022. Survived by five sons: Keith Chandler (Sharon) of Campbellsville; Mike Weekes (Sharon) of TN; Alan Chandler (Susan) of TN; Bob Crafton (Phyllis) of PA; and Raymond Crafton (Barbara) of VA. Three daughters: Diana Rigsbee (John) of...
Senator Wise Secures Funding for Monroe County Fiscal Court
FRANKFORT, KY (August 23, 2022) – Two hundred fifty thousand dollars from the 2022 State Budget will go to the Monroe County Fiscal Court, to aid the Monroe County Medical Center in providing emergency medical services and paramedic training. Senator Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, along with support from United States Congressman James Comer, was instrumental in securing funds from the biennial state budget.
