Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Eastern Kentucky player charged with robbing postal carrier
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school. According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy. Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former New Mexico player, Rayshawn Boyce.
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks as supporters cheer behind him at an Apple Valley rally in May. Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer. Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen wants to eliminate the state income tax, which would create a $15 billion hole in the state budget every year. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota identifies 371 schools needing extra support
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Education identified 371 public schools, including 15 entire school districts, that will get various extra support through the North Star program over the next three years. "While our lives are returning to a sense of normalcy, we know our schools are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Court says the state can't tax former tribal lands
Wisconsin can’t force tribal members to pay property taxes on reservation lands under a recent federal appeals court ruling that involves four northern Wisconsin tribes. The decision is a victory for tribes and the state is considering an appeal. A federal appeals court panel ruled last week that unless...
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-seven) (six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $153,000,000. NORTH5. 02-13-16-20-26 (two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six) Estimated jackpot: $28,000. Pick 3. 7-2-4 (seven, two, four) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000.
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota lawmakers question AG's office over cost overruns, deleted emails
(The Center Square) - North Dakota lawmakers were left with more questions than answers after building renovations ordered by the state attorney general’s office went almost $2 million over budget and emails related to the project were deleted. Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness told the Government Administrative Committee on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-seven)
Comments / 0