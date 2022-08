Mary “Hobbie” Crafton, 91 years old passed away on June 21, 2022. Survived by five sons: Keith Chandler (Sharon) of Campbellsville; Mike Weekes (Sharon) of TN; Alan Chandler (Susan) of TN; Bob Crafton (Phyllis) of PA; and Raymond Crafton (Barbara) of VA. Three daughters: Diana Rigsbee (John) of...

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO