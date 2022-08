The Yankees apparently can only win by the score of 4-2. After the lousy play of the past few weeks, this team will take wins in any way they can. Frankie Montas delivered his best performance as a Yankee, and key contributions from Aaron Judge and the defense led the way. This one went down to the wire, but the Yanks pulled through for their third-straight dub — all by a 4-2 margin.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO