No one injured in Cheney motel fire

CHENEY, Wash. — No one was injured when a motel caught fire in Cheney early Tuesday morning.

The motel, located near 1st St and Vine, was evacuated as firefighters responded. People in nearby homes were also evacuated.

The Cheney Fire Department was the first on the scene, but the fire quickly grew. Additional agencies, including the City of Spokane Fire Department, as well as Spokane County Fire Districts 3, 8 and 10 all responded to help.

City Administrator Mark Schuller said there is significant damage to the motel and it will not be salvageable.

Most of 1st street will be closed for the next two to three hours. CFD will remain on the scene to mop up hot spots and keep an eye on the building.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

