ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

No one injured in Cheney motel fire

By Sydney Charles
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GJdP_0hRosTFE00

CHENEY, Wash. — No one was injured when a motel caught fire in Cheney early Tuesday morning.

The motel, located near 1st St and Vine, was evacuated as firefighters responded. People in nearby homes were also evacuated.

The Cheney Fire Department was the first on the scene, but the fire quickly grew. Additional agencies, including the City of Spokane Fire Department, as well as Spokane County Fire Districts 3, 8 and 10 all responded to help.

City Administrator Mark Schuller said there is significant damage to the motel and it will not be salvageable.

Most of 1st street will be closed for the next two to three hours. CFD will remain on the scene to mop up hot spots and keep an eye on the building.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Government Way reopens near Palisades Fire in northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it. The fire...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Cheney, WA
Cheney, WA
Crime & Safety
kpq.com

Woman With Serious Injury From Grant County Rodeo Quickly Recovering

A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury while competing at the Grant County Fair rodeo last weekend is making a quick recovery. Madison Alderman-Haas fell off her horse and struck her head on an arena post. She's been recovering at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, and has improved...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Accident#Cfd#Rewritten
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighters get house fire under control in West Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department extinguished a multi-family house fire in the West Central neighborhood on Tuesday. At around 11 a.m., the SFD responded to a report of a possible house fire on W Broadway Avenue near N Cedar Street. Once on scene, crews saw smoke coming from one side of a one-and-a-half-story multi-family home. The fire was...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal. Spokanimal is helping these beagles find brand new homes in the Inland Northwest....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

One woman rescued from Spokane River near People’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People’s Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy