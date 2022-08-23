Read full article on original website
Atlas Obscura
Canyon Ferry Lake's Cemetery Island
Beneath its translucent green waves, Canyon Ferry Lake reservoir hides the remains of the small town of Canton, Montana. Founded in the 1860s, Canton’s cemetery was perched on top of a hill high enough to escape being flooded during the construction of the Canyon Ferry Dam between 1949 and 1954.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: FWP to host open houses on fishing regulation propsoal
HELENA – In the coming weeks, anglers will have several opportunities to comment on fishing regulation proposals for the 2023/24 regulation booklet. These proposals were developed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff after working with the public on identifying what changes were needed in the current regulations. In all, 42 proposals for the 2023/2024 Montana Fishing Regulations will be out for public comment through Sept. 22. The proposals can be reviewed online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/public-comment-opportunities.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
explorebigsky.com
Third Annual Fairy Village to open at Glen Lake Rotary Park
BOZEMAN — The fairies are returning to Bozeman for the 3rd annual fairy village and will be visible to human eyes at Glen Lake Rotary Park August 29 – September 18. Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a free, self-guided outdoor art installation offered by Random Acts of Silliness in partnership with the Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department & Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and with support from the Bozeman Health Foundation. The Fairy Village is comprised of tiny, magical fairy homes and businesses all built from natural materials by local Montana artists.
montanarightnow.com
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update August 24
Temperatures were held down today across Montana due to clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms. Most temperatures were in the 70s to lower 80s. Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph. A flood watch through tonight for western and parts of central and north central Montana. It includes Missoula,...
NBCMontana
Aerial and ground crews attack fire south of Helena
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are on the scene of a new fire in the Grizzly Gulch area south of Helena. Officials estimate the fire at about 20 to 30 acres. A road block is in place at the 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Road. Only residents are being allowed through.
montanarightnow.com
Polson plunders Butte Central 49-14 at unique location
BUTTE, Mont. -- For the first time in 49 years, the Butte Central Maroons played a game at Naranche Stadium. However, the party was spoiled by the Polson Pirates, who scored seven touchdowns behind the arm of senior QB Jarrett Wilson, en route to a 49-14 road victory.
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Butte starts committee to address housing issues
The city has formed a 12-member Affordable Housing Advisory Board made up of public and private figures to try to resolve this issue.
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
The Real Heroes Of Montana Don’t Wear Capes, But We Thank You!
Montana has a few things it's super proud of. Football, huckleberries, and of course, our law enforcement. Our officers are constantly doing their best to keep our towns as crime-free as they can, but this year especially, they are not taking any crap when it comes to DRUGS. In recent news, the Bozeman Police Department took down a cartoon-themed school bus. This school bus was cleverly named "Magic School Bus". One of the department's dogs hit on drugs and after a warrant was granted and executed, officers found drugs.
[Poll] Which Steakhouse is Better: Oasis or Land of Magic?
If you ask any local where to get the best steak in the Bozeman area, their answer will most likely be Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan or Land of Magic in Logan. There has been a debate going on for many years about which steakhouse has the best steak. Both are extremely popular and have been around for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I can tell you that the parking lot at the Oasis is packed on most weekends.
Crews respond to large structure fire in Belgrade
Multiple fire departments and agencies are responding to a structure fire in Belgrade on Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE - Body found at River Rock Pond in Belgrade
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office was informed that a 47-year-old male had reportedly gone missing yesterday and was last seen near the River Rock area.
Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
montanarightnow.com
Person of interest ID'd in relation to 'suspicious' wildfires on Mount Helena
UPDATE: AUG. 23 AT 2 P.M. Officials have identified a person of interest in relation to the two wildfires that started near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena Sunday, Aug. 21. The Helena Fire Department said in a press release the person is not a threat to the community...
montanasports.com
Class B roundup: QB Pat Duchien, Florence begin state title defense with shutout of Manhattan
MISSOULA — Florence began defense of its Class B state championship in grand fashion Friday, as quarterback Pat Duchien accounted for four touchdowns and the Falcons 30-0 romp over Manhattan at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Florence opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when a bad snap of a Manhattan...
explorebigsky.com
Body of missing 47-year-old man found in Belgrade pond
BELGRADE – The body of a 47-year-old man who was reported missing yesterday morning was discovered in River Rock Pond in Belgrade. The man was reported missing in the River Rock area at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office surveyed the area with a drone in search of the man and located his dead body near the pond’s shoreline at 3:40 p.m.
Char-Koosta News
Television show casting Indigenous talent
PABLO — As the Yellowstone television program wraps up filming on the Flathead Reservation, its spinoff show, 1923, offers another opportunity for Native youth who are looking to get involved in the film industry. Yellowstone has recently filmed several scenes at Gray Wolf Peak Casino on August 18 and in Arlee on August 19. Yellowstone only accepted applicants from Montana to be extras for these shoots, ensuring that locals had an chance to experience working on a film set.
Filming begins for 1923 series in Uptown Butte
Despite temporary inconveniences, city officials say the series is already making a positive economic impact on the town.
