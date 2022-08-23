Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting
The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
Golf.com
Butch Harmon coached Greg Norman and Phil. And he has some thoughts on LIV.
LIV Golf players, Butch Harmon says, should stop the “BS” about playing for anything else other than money. And he has no issue where it comes from. And yes, he would take the amounts being offered if he were a player now. Phil Mickelson, whom Harmon once coached,...
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments
Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
Golf Channel
Billy Horschel takes offense at the idea of Tour copying LIV: 'funny when they say' that
ATLANTA – A divide that had been largely civil until recently has descended into a series of petty jabs and awkward social media exchanges and at least one PGA Tour player has seen enough. Following his second round at the Tour Championship, Billy Horschel shot back at Lee Westwood...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
golfmagic.com
Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event
All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
Play suspended at Tour Championship as Scottie Scheffler clings to lead, Hideki dazzles, and JT has to come back for 2-footer
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler will need to work overtime if he wants to win the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup on Sunday. That’s because play was suspended with only 15 of the 29 players in the field having completed the third round at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday. Scheffler hit his tee shot at 13 into the right rough before play was suspended for the second time that afternoon due to lightning in the area at 6:36 p.m. and later called for the day. Play is expected to resume at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the final round will tee off at 11:15 a.m.
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers
For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy on LIV-linked Cam Smith: "I disagree with a lot of people"
Rory McIlroy appears to have also confirmed Cameron Smith is likely heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the $75m Tour Championship at East Lake. Earlier in the week the Northern Irishman, 33, confirmed that he held a private chat with the 150th Open winner, explaining...
golfmagic.com
LIV's Lee Westwood urged to "enjoy his cake in the corner" by fellow pro
LIV Golf Tour player Lee Westwood was involved in an interesting exchange with Eddie Pepperell. Earlier in the week Westwood, the former World No.1 and Ryder Cup Europe stalwart, absolutely scoffed at the grand reveal from the PGA Tour. That grand reveal was essentially the established American circuit's masterplan to...
Golf Digest
Two more players bail from lawsuit against PGA Tour, but LIV Golf added to complaint
Two more players have bailed from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. However, an amended complaint also revealed a significant addition to the case. A new copy of the lawsuit filed Friday showed that Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak have dropped out of the complaint. With Ancer and Kokrak removing themselves from the motion the lawsuit had now lost more than a third of its plaintiffs in less than a month since the lawsuit was filed in early August, with Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez also taking their names off in previous weeks. The remaining players in the complaint are Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.
Golf.com
LIV Golf’s response to PGA Tour’s changes? One sentence — for now.
Jordan Spieth, in light of a host of changes to the PGA Tour’s schedule and how it pays its players, was asked whether the announcements would have come without LIV Golf, the controversial, Saudi-backed series. He admitted it was an impetus. “Well, I think certainly it’s impossible to not...
PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler reveals bizarre TMI injury which made it difficult for him to walk during The Open
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER has provided a painful reason for why he failed to challenge the leaders at this year's Open Championship. The PGA Tour star, 26, finished joint-21st at St Andrews after carding an error-strewn two-over-par final round. Scheffler won the 2022 Masters and is currently ranked as the world's No1...
Awkward at Wentworth? Nearly 20 members of LIV Golf to play in BMW PGA alongside Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
On June 28, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a 13-year expansion to their existing “strategic alliance” to an “operational joint venture partnership.”. Despite the agreement, the circuit formally known as the European Tour operates separately from the American tour. What does that mean? Well,...
Scottie Scheffler's lead grows, Rory McIlroy's weird day and a pair of 64s among Thursday takeaways at the Tour Championship
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler started with a two-stroke lead in the staggered-start leaderboard at the Tour Championship. By day’s end, it had more than doubled to five strokes over Xander Schauffele. Scheffler birdied the final three holes to shoot 5-under 65 at East Lake Golf Club and improved...
LIV Golf joins antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four golfers originally listed on the original lawsuit have withdrawn their names.
GolfWRX
The most boring hole in golf? – GolfWRXers discuss
In our forums, our members have been discussing the most boring holes in golf. WRXer ‘Kasting333’ kicks off the thread with his pick, saying:. “I think it’s 16 at TPC Scottsdale. If you’re gonna have a huge stadium around a hole, make it one that has a funnel pin or at least some slope. It’s just a super boring hole.”
