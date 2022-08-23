Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting
The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
golfmagic.com
Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event
All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
Golf Digest
Two more players bail from lawsuit against PGA Tour, but LIV Golf added to complaint
Two more players have bailed from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. However, an amended complaint also revealed a significant addition to the case. A new copy of the lawsuit filed Friday showed that Abraham Ancer and Jason Kokrak have dropped out of the complaint. With Ancer and Kokrak removing themselves from the motion the lawsuit had now lost more than a third of its plaintiffs in less than a month since the lawsuit was filed in early August, with Carlos Ortiz and Pat Perez also taking their names off in previous weeks. The remaining players in the complaint are Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein.
Golf Channel
Billy Horschel takes offense at the idea of Tour copying LIV: 'funny when they say' that
ATLANTA – A divide that had been largely civil until recently has descended into a series of petty jabs and awkward social media exchanges and at least one PGA Tour player has seen enough. Following his second round at the Tour Championship, Billy Horschel shot back at Lee Westwood...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
GolfWRX
Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo wants to buy golf clubhouse…so he can demolish it
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in the process of building a £17 million home in Portugal. The property is in Quinta da Marinha and right next to Oitavos Golf Club. There’s just one problem with Ronaldo’s new property. The golf course’s clubhouse is obstructing his view, and the soccer legend wants to have it demolished.
thecomeback.com
LIV Golf may have accidentally revealed new golfers
For the past several months, LIV Golf has been attempting to lure golf’s biggest stars away from the PGA Tour and into the new Saudi-backed golf league with massive guaranteed paychecks. And ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational in Boston, it looks like LIV may have accidentally revealed the next crop of defections.
TMI: Scottie Scheffler dishes on his 'weird injury' and it's worse than you can possibly imagine
ATLANTA — During his post-round interview after shooting 65 Thursday at the Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler casually dropped a bit of news that the World No. 1 player suffered “a weird injury” during the British Open last month. It begged the question: what exactly was the weird...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rebels set to have large presence at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
A large group of LIV Golf Tour players are set to play in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth as the DP World Tour continue its forgiving approach to the defectors. As pointed out by Jamie Weir from Sky Sports, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are on the entry list for the old European Tour's flagship event to be held at its flagship venue in September.
Washington Examiner
Golf balls are the 'product of colonial exploitation,' claims university in hometown of golf
A university in Scotland is swinging against golf balls, claiming the dimple-faced spheres are the result of colonial exploitation. An exhibition at the University of St. Andrews, an institution fixated in a town that has been dubbed the "home of golf," claims that the sport has ties to British "exploitation" because the golf balls had been crafted from material taken from colonial lands. Additionally, the British Empire "imposed" the sport in areas around the world, per the display.
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth WITB 2022 (August)
Jordan Spieth what’s in the bag accurate as of the Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees @ 14.25) Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95 Hybrid X, Graphite Design Tour AD DI...
Scottie Scheffler's lead grows, Rory McIlroy's weird day and a pair of 64s among Thursday takeaways at the Tour Championship
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler started with a two-stroke lead in the staggered-start leaderboard at the Tour Championship. By day’s end, it had more than doubled to five strokes over Xander Schauffele. Scheffler birdied the final three holes to shoot 5-under 65 at East Lake Golf Club and improved...
Golf Channel
Sources confirm multiple International Presidents Cup team members among those headed to LIV Golf
ATLANTA – Cameron Smith and at least five other PGA Tour players will join LIV Golf next week, multiple sources have confirmed to GolfChannel.com. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Smith, the winner of this year’s Open Championship and Players Championship, is poised to join the Saudi-backed league and his aloof answers to pointed questions about his move to LIV have only fueled the speculation.
Golf instruction: Back to basics around the greens
It’s easy to overcomplicate golf, and most of the time going back to the basics is the easiest way to lower your scores, especially around the greens where most amateurs can pile on the strokes. This week, our fitness guru Averee Dovsek is out on the golf course to...
Report: Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann among group of players heading to LIV Golf next week in Boston
At the conclusion of the Tour Championship, expect the next wave of LIV Golf announcements to come quickly. Cameron Smith, who has long been rumored to be heading to the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led series, is among at least five other players who will tee it up at LIV Golf’s fourth event in Boston next week, according to reports from Sports Illustrated and Golf Channel. Smith declined to comment on his departure at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and Niemann told Golf Channel on Friday he had yet to make up his mind.
Callaway Changes Name to Emphasize Topgolf
Callaway sees Topgolf as key to its strategy going forward — and now has a new name to reflect its priorities. The golf brand is changing its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Its stock ticker will change from ELY, after its founder Ely Callaway Jr., to MODG, which refers to “modern golf.”
GolfWRX
Callaway unveils new Apex irons in Black Plasma PVD finish
Callaway Golf has today unveiled the new Apex Black irons — a forged iron designed with artificial intelligence for maximum ball speeds presented in a sleek Black Plasma PVD Finish. The clubs feature an A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup, with the unique A.I. architecture in each iron designed to create...
GolfWRX
The most boring hole in golf? – GolfWRXers discuss
In our forums, our members have been discussing the most boring holes in golf. WRXer ‘Kasting333’ kicks off the thread with his pick, saying:. “I think it’s 16 at TPC Scottsdale. If you’re gonna have a huge stadium around a hole, make it one that has a funnel pin or at least some slope. It’s just a super boring hole.”
