In our forums, our members have been discussing the most boring holes in golf. WRXer ‘Kasting333’ kicks off the thread with his pick, saying:. “I think it’s 16 at TPC Scottsdale. If you’re gonna have a huge stadium around a hole, make it one that has a funnel pin or at least some slope. It’s just a super boring hole.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO