WRBI Radio
Franklin County motorcyclist flown from three-vehicle wreck near Seymour
Seymour, IN — Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County on Thursday where a Franklin County motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the ISP-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
8.26.2022 Scores and Coaches Interviews
East Central Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after his team’s big win at Harrison…. Batesville Coach Evan Ulery talks to WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape about his team’s win at Milan…
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for past month
Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leeper, a 36 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Leeper is missing from Greensburg and was last seen on July 25 at 1:29 pm. She is...
Police report sheds light on deadly ISU crash
RILEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released police documents might shed some light on what led to the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three Indiana State University students. According to the document, one of the crash survivors told police they were driving back from an Indiana University house party where they had all been […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
DCCF to hold Trade Fair in September
Decatur County, IN — Do you like working with your hands?. Does a career in automotive, ag, trucking, flooring, beauty, or another industry interest you?. Whether you’re a student or an adult looking for a career change, Decatur County Community Foundation invites you to a free Trades Fair.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
Fox 19
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) are causing deer on Cincinnati’s west side to become zombie-like, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. The call to the game warden originated when Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a...
Police: Man found dead in crashed car on Central Parkway in Clifton
A man is dead after police discovered him shot in the chest inside of a vehicle on Central Parkway in Clifton on Friday morning.
WLKY.com
Edgy retailer opens new store at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Spencer's recently opened at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky,according to Louisville Business First. The 75-year-old retailer, which has more than 680 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is located next to American Eagle and Uniform Destination, according to a news release. In addition to its Outlet Shoppes storefront, Spencer's also has stores at Mall St. Matthews and Jefferson Mall in Louisville, and Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana.
FCWA issues boil advisory for certain areas near state line
— Utility construction has forced the Franklin County Water Association to issue a boil advisory for certain areas near the Ohio State line. Customers along Riley Pike, Springfield, Merrell, and Stateline roads are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice.
WIBC.com
Wounded Richmond Officer’s Fiance Wears Wedding Dress To Hospital
RICHMOND, Ind.–Richmond police officer Seara Burton was shot and seriously injured in a traffic stop earlier this month. That incident happened shortly before she was supposed to get married. On Saturday, Burton’s fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok of her walking in a white dress toward Burton’s...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time
CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man steals diamond ring from jewelry store inside Liberty Township Mall
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a diamond ring from a jewelry store inside the Liberty Township Mall. It happened Monday around 4:39 p.m. when the sheriff's office said the suspect entered a jewelry store and stole a men's diamond ring.
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
