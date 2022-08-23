ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, IN

WRBI Radio

Franklin County motorcyclist flown from three-vehicle wreck near Seymour

Seymour, IN — Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County on Thursday where a Franklin County motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the ISP-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
SEYMOUR, IN
WRBI Radio

8.26.2022 Scores and Coaches Interviews

East Central Coach Jake Meiners chats with WRBI’s Jerry Stenger after his team’s big win at Harrison…. Batesville Coach Evan Ulery talks to WRBI’s Terrance Arney and Tom Snape about his team’s win at Milan…
BATESVILLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

HAMILTON — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Hamilton. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Cincinnati. Crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for past month

Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Leeper, a 36 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Leeper is missing from Greensburg and was last seen on July 25 at 1:29 pm. She is...
GREENSBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police report sheds light on deadly ISU crash

RILEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released police documents might shed some light on what led to the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three Indiana State University students. According to the document, one of the crash survivors told police they were driving back from an Indiana University house party where they had all been […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

DCCF to hold Trade Fair in September

Decatur County, IN — Do you like working with your hands?. Does a career in automotive, ag, trucking, flooring, beauty, or another industry interest you?. Whether you’re a student or an adult looking for a career change, Decatur County Community Foundation invites you to a free Trades Fair.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) are causing deer on Cincinnati’s west side to become zombie-like, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. The call to the game warden originated when Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a...
WLKY.com

Edgy retailer opens new store at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Spencer's recently opened at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky,according to Louisville Business First. The 75-year-old retailer, which has more than 680 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is located next to American Eagle and Uniform Destination, according to a news release. In addition to its Outlet Shoppes storefront, Spencer's also has stores at Mall St. Matthews and Jefferson Mall in Louisville, and Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana.
SIMPSONVILLE, KY
WRBI Radio

FCWA issues boil advisory for certain areas near state line

— Utility construction has forced the Franklin County Water Association to issue a boil advisory for certain areas near the Ohio State line. Customers along Riley Pike, Springfield, Merrell, and Stateline roads are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Wounded Richmond Officer’s Fiance Wears Wedding Dress To Hospital

RICHMOND, Ind.–Richmond police officer Seara Burton was shot and seriously injured in a traffic stop earlier this month. That incident happened shortly before she was supposed to get married. On Saturday, Burton’s fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok of her walking in a white dress toward Burton’s...
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time

CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
CINCINNATI, OH

