Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Tom Hoge WITB 2022 (August)
Tom Hoge what’s in the bag accurate as of the Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. Hybrid: Titleist 913 Hd (18 degrees) Irons: Titleist 620 CB (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T) Shafts: Project...
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth WITB 2022 (August)
Jordan Spieth what’s in the bag accurate as of the Tour Championship. More photos from the event here. 3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees @ 14.25) Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees), Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees) Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 95 Hybrid X, Graphite Design Tour AD DI...
GolfWRX
Callaway unveils new Apex irons in Black Plasma PVD finish
Callaway Golf has today unveiled the new Apex Black irons — a forged iron designed with artificial intelligence for maximum ball speeds presented in a sleek Black Plasma PVD Finish. The clubs feature an A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup, with the unique A.I. architecture in each iron designed to create...
GolfWRX
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting
The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GolfWRX
The most boring hole in golf? – GolfWRXers discuss
In our forums, our members have been discussing the most boring holes in golf. WRXer ‘Kasting333’ kicks off the thread with his pick, saying:. “I think it’s 16 at TPC Scottsdale. If you’re gonna have a huge stadium around a hole, make it one that has a funnel pin or at least some slope. It’s just a super boring hole.”
Comments / 0