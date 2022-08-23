Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
wbut.com
State GOP Steps In To Resolve Local Republican Committee Leadership
The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has certified the new Chair of the Butler County Republican Committee. In naming Gary Vanasdale to the position, the GOP effectively ends a dispute that began following the spring primary election. The dispute began after a large number of new committee people were elected with...
wbut.com
‘Demstock’ To Bring Democratic Candidates To Venango
A number of Democratic candidates for office will be making a stop in neighboring Venango County this weekend. It’s an event organizers are calling “Demstock” and it starts this evening at the Venango County Fairgrounds. Among the guests this weekend include Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro...
wbut.com
City Firefighters Receive New Federal Grant
The City of Butler will be getting some new equipment as a result of recently being awarded a federal grant. Thursday night City Council accepted a Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant of nearly $28,000. 95% of the grant is federal funding and the remaining 5% is a local match of just over $1,000.
wbut.com
Free Haircuts Offered To Local Students
With school getting underway soon for students in the Butler Area School District, a local group is offering free back to school haircuts. The Center for Community Resources is teaming up with the Butler Beauty Academy to offer the free haircuts this Friday. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbut.com
Food Distribution Coming To Chicora
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing produce like fresh picked corn, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution...
wbut.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Bids For New Projects
Cranberry Township is asking for bids to help with a couple of upcoming projects. First, Township Supervisors are soliciting for the rehabilitation of the Chadborne Court Culvert. This 12 foot wide by seven feet high arch culvert is about 32 feet long. Cranberry Supervisors have also decided to restore landscaping...
wbut.com
Rt. 422 And Rt. 28 Ramp Closures In Effect This Weekend In Armstrong Co.
There will be some ramp closures on major highways in Armstrong County this weekend. Starting tonight at 7 p.m. the Route 422 West to Route 28 South ramp along with the Route 28 North to Route 422 West ramp will be shut down through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be...
wbut.com
Two Accidents Happen Within An Hour At Same Butler Twp. Intersection
Butler Township emergency responders were called out to two crashes at the same intersection less than an hour apart Wednesday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbut.com
High School Football Returns
Butler will host Shaler for their Hometown Hero honoring of major general Peter Talleri. Kick-off is 7pm. Hear the game with Tyler Friel and Chris Morrow beginning at 6:40pm. Knoch will visit Hampton in their season-opener. Kick-off is 7pm. Hear the game on WISR with Scott Briggs and Dave Bacon beginning at 6:30pm.
wbut.com
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
wbut.com
Tour Championship begins today/Butler golfers fall in low-scoring match
The Tour Championship begins today with 29 golfers competing at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler is the FedEx Cup points leader, and will begin the tournament at 10-under par, two strokes in front of Patrick Cantlay. The Butler boys golf team lost a close match with...
wbut.com
Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
Comments / 0