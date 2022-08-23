ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbut.com

State GOP Steps In To Resolve Local Republican Committee Leadership

The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has certified the new Chair of the Butler County Republican Committee. In naming Gary Vanasdale to the position, the GOP effectively ends a dispute that began following the spring primary election. The dispute began after a large number of new committee people were elected with...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

‘Demstock’ To Bring Democratic Candidates To Venango

A number of Democratic candidates for office will be making a stop in neighboring Venango County this weekend. It’s an event organizers are calling “Demstock” and it starts this evening at the Venango County Fairgrounds. Among the guests this weekend include Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

City Firefighters Receive New Federal Grant

The City of Butler will be getting some new equipment as a result of recently being awarded a federal grant. Thursday night City Council accepted a Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant of nearly $28,000. 95% of the grant is federal funding and the remaining 5% is a local match of just over $1,000.
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Free Haircuts Offered To Local Students

With school getting underway soon for students in the Butler Area School District, a local group is offering free back to school haircuts. The Center for Community Resources is teaming up with the Butler Beauty Academy to offer the free haircuts this Friday. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m....
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Government
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Butler, PA
Sports
wbut.com

Food Distribution Coming To Chicora

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing produce like fresh picked corn, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution...
CHICORA, PA
wbut.com

Cranberry Twp. Seeking Bids For New Projects

Cranberry Township is asking for bids to help with a couple of upcoming projects. First, Township Supervisors are soliciting for the rehabilitation of the Chadborne Court Culvert. This 12 foot wide by seven feet high arch culvert is about 32 feet long. Cranberry Supervisors have also decided to restore landscaping...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wbut.com

Two Accidents Happen Within An Hour At Same Butler Twp. Intersection

Butler Township emergency responders were called out to two crashes at the same intersection less than an hour apart Wednesday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Facilities Authority#Facility Operations#Butlerradio Com
wbut.com

High School Football Returns

Butler will host Shaler for their Hometown Hero honoring of major general Peter Talleri. Kick-off is 7pm. Hear the game with Tyler Friel and Chris Morrow beginning at 6:40pm. Knoch will visit Hampton in their season-opener. Kick-off is 7pm. Hear the game on WISR with Scott Briggs and Dave Bacon beginning at 6:30pm.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend

The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wbut.com

Tour Championship begins today/Butler golfers fall in low-scoring match

The Tour Championship begins today with 29 golfers competing at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler is the FedEx Cup points leader, and will begin the tournament at 10-under par, two strokes in front of Patrick Cantlay. The Butler boys golf team lost a close match with...
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game

Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy