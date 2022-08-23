ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”

Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”

“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Kane Brown Nabs Eighth No. 1 Song, Talks New Music

Kane Brown is celebrating his eighth No. 1 song this week with "Like I Love Country Music," his fastest rising hit to date. "Like I Love Country Music" comes on the heels of his last chart-topper, "One Mississippi," and also topped the Australian and Canadian charts this week. Brown wrote...
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship

Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
Who is Reba McEntire dating?

Country singers often serenade with songs about love and heartbreakm and it makes it even easier if they have real-life experience to inspire their craft. Country singer and superstar Reba McEntire has definitely experienced heartbreak. She was first married in 1976 to Charlie Battles, famous steer-wrestling champion and rancher. They divorced in 1987. In 1989, Reba married her manager, Narvel Blackstock. The pair had a son together, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock. They divorced in 2015 after 26 years of marriage.
Blake Shelton Embraces the Mullet and ’90s Country with “No Body”

Blake Shelton’s new single “No Body” is drenched in ’90s country feels. With lyrics like Don’t wanna scoot the boots with no body / Get straight tequila drunk on no body / Wrap these arms around no body / No body but yours, the carefree honky tonk-soaked single is a revival of the country Shelton started on when he first made his way to Nashville in the 1990s as a teen along with more nostalgic bits, including a nod to Conway Twitty.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Country Rewind: Watch Randy Travis Sing ‘Just a Closer Walk With Thee’ in Stunning 2003 Performance Video

Randy Travis treated his fans to a beautiful performance of the gospel classic, “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” in 2003. The list of country artists who have recorded “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” reads like a roster of Hall of Fame members. From Red Foley in 1950 and Patsy Cline in 1960 to Glen Campbell in 2004 and Charley Pride in 2006, the song has been recorded by a regular who’s who of country A-listers. In addition, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, George Jones, Charlie Daniels, and more have recorded the spiritual hymn.
Country Duets Don’t Get Much Better Than George Jones & Randy Travis On “A Few Ole Country Boys”

Country legends, George Jones and Randy Travis, went WAY back. With two of the most unique voices in country music’s history, it’s easy to understand why the two were drawn to each other, and as it turns out they shared a great deal of respect for one another’s artistry. In 1991, George and Randy appeared on an episode of HBO’s Influences show, where George Jones shared a time when he almost “quit the business” until he heard Randy Travis’s song, […] The post Country Duets Don’t Get Much Better Than George Jones & Randy Travis On “A Few Ole Country Boys” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
