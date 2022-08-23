Oakland County sheriff’s detectives said a week after a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl went missing that they have few tips on her whereabouts. Laken Elezabeth Lewis has not been seen by her family since she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk about 6:15 p.m., Aug. 18, police said in a news release.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO