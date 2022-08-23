ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election for U.S. House in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election for a New York State seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, a role he will fill through early January, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro in the first competitive House contest since the U.S. Supreme...
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

