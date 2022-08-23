Read full article on original website
Former St. Louis aldermen Reed, Boyd plead guilty to federal bribery charges
ST. LOUIS — Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd have pleaded guilty in connection with a federal bribery investigation. The pair changed their pleas to guilty in federal court Friday, days after former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in the bribery investigation.
Today is St. Louis’ Warrant Reset Day, Second Chance Job Fair
ST. LOUIS – People who need help dealing with a warrant or finding a job have an opportunity to get some help in Downtown St. Louis. Friday is St. Louis City’s fifth annual Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair. It will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the municipal courts building on Market […]
KMOV
City comptroller proposing wage raise for police, residents and cops say it’s needed, while the mayor didn’t give a clear answer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The divide between St. Louis City and St. Louis County is deepening. The Mayor’s accusing the county of playing “keep away” with cops. However, the reality is officers are saying the city’s pay is not good enough to retain them. Residents, the police union, and now city leaders said enough is enough.
KSDK
Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
North St. Louis Recovery Center To Stock Old Mailboxes With Narcan
Soon, if things go according to plan, St. Louis neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic will be stocked with old mailboxes repurposed to offer free Narcan, the life-saving drug that awakens people who’ve lost consciousness because of an overdose on heroin and other opioids. The Narcan stations will...
edglentoday.com
Haine Announces Guilty Verdict in Highway Shooting
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that a jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia...
abc17news.com
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres. Rayford worked for the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department at the time but has since been fired. The prosecutor says Rayford drove 80 to 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, without his emergency lights or sirens, before he hit Turner, who was standing on a road outside his vehicle helping with a traffic stop when he was hit.
ktvo.com
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
(AP) -The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of...
KMOV
Warrant Reset Day this Friday in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The City of St. Louis will host a Warrant Reset Day Friday. The reset allows individuals with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to receive a warrant cancellation and a new court date without posting a cash bond. The City Court will not arrest anyone who comes in during a Warrant Reset Day.
msn.com
Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis
The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon. “He's...
KMOV
2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
Execution date set for man convicted of 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
KMOV
City addresses violent crime numbers, as canvassing for National Night Out begins
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Keeping streets safe is something St. Louis City resident Mimi Haag says starts within the community. “I am concerned with things that go on in our neighborhood,” said Haag, who lives near South Grand Avenue. “I think what’s really important and what we have in our neighborhood is we have a lot of concerned neighbors that watch out for each other.”
Ex-St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad pleads guilty in bribery scheme
John Collins-Muhammad, one of three former St. Louis City Board of Aldermen members indicted in a bribery scheme, has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
Gov. Mike Parson is traveling around Missouri calling on financial relief for the state's biggest business. How rude! Website disses St. Louis while ranking best barbecue cities in America. Listwithclever.com ranked the best barbecue cities in America but didn’t include St. Louis in the top 15! The article placed St....
KMOV
Execution date set for man convicted in 2005 Kirkwood cop’s death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Wednesday an execution date for Kevin Johnson, the man who admitted to killing Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee. The state filed a motion in May of this year to set Johnson’s execution date. It was announced Wednesday that Johnson...
Rising homicide rates in St. Louis trigger rising concerns
ST. LOUIS — From the director of public safety to a concerned, third ward committeewoman to furious citizens, people are fed up with the homicides that seemingly happen daily now in St. Louis. "Of course, any homicide, any loss of life is distressing," said Dan Isom, the city's director...
Town and Country doctor, wife sentenced for healthcare fraud
ST. LOUIS – A pain medicine doctor from Town and Country and his wife were sentenced Thursday for injecting their unwitting patients with non-FDA approved osteoarthritis drugs. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Dr. Abdul Naushad and Wajiha Naushad used a cheaper,...
KMOV
Big tax breaks to be offered in north St. Louis redevelopment effort
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The urban renewal board is hoping huge tax breaks will spur the development of a 400-acre section of north St. Louis. The board voted this week to offer developers tax abatement of up to 95 percent for 10 years and then up to 50 percent for the next 15 years.
St. Louis man steals $281K, uses money for drugs and gambling
A St. Louis man admitted to more than $281,000 in fraud over the past several years, using stolen identities to acquire money which he later used for gambling and drugs.
