Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Today is St. Louis’ Warrant Reset Day, Second Chance Job Fair

ST. LOUIS – People who need help dealing with a warrant or finding a job have an opportunity to get some help in Downtown St. Louis. Friday is St. Louis City’s fifth annual Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair. It will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the municipal courts building on Market […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City comptroller proposing wage raise for police, residents and cops say it’s needed, while the mayor didn’t give a clear answer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The divide between St. Louis City and St. Louis County is deepening. The Mayor’s accusing the county of playing “keep away” with cops. However, the reality is officers are saying the city’s pay is not good enough to retain them. Residents, the police union, and now city leaders said enough is enough.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Police investigate two south St. Louis City shootings

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the City of St. Louis Friday. Police said they were responding to a call for a shooting in the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue. A man who was injured in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime. This call came in at 2:15 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

North St. Louis Recovery Center To Stock Old Mailboxes With Narcan

Soon, if things go according to plan, St. Louis neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic will be stocked with old mailboxes repurposed to offer free Narcan, the life-saving drug that awakens people who’ve lost consciousness because of an overdose on heroin and other opioids. The Narcan stations will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Haine Announces Guilty Verdict in Highway Shooting

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that a jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL
abc17news.com

Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in suburban St. Louis was charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres. Rayford worked for the Bellefontaine Neighbors police department at the time but has since been fired. The prosecutor says Rayford drove 80 to 85 mph in a 30 mph zone, without his emergency lights or sirens, before he hit Turner, who was standing on a road outside his vehicle helping with a traffic stop when he was hit.
FLORISSANT, MO
ktvo.com

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

(AP) -The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Warrant Reset Day this Friday in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The City of St. Louis will host a Warrant Reset Day Friday. The reset allows individuals with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to receive a warrant cancellation and a new court date without posting a cash bond. The City Court will not arrest anyone who comes in during a Warrant Reset Day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
msn.com

Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis

The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon. “He's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City addresses violent crime numbers, as canvassing for National Night Out begins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Keeping streets safe is something St. Louis City resident Mimi Haag says starts within the community. “I am concerned with things that go on in our neighborhood,” said Haag, who lives near South Grand Avenue. “I think what’s really important and what we have in our neighborhood is we have a lot of concerned neighbors that watch out for each other.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Execution date set for man convicted in 2005 Kirkwood cop’s death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri announced Wednesday an execution date for Kevin Johnson, the man who admitted to killing Kirkwood Police Officer William McEntee. The state filed a motion in May of this year to set Johnson’s execution date. It was announced Wednesday that Johnson...
KIRKWOOD, MO

