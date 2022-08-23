The Ascension Parish government is pleased to introduce Jim Buras, CPA, as its new Director of Purchasing. Jim began his career with a regional public accounting firm, where he focused on auditing and tax work. He then joined United Steel Company, Inc., as Secretary/Treasurer overseeing all accounting and reporting functions. In 1994 he joined the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office (LLA) to foster accountability and transparency in Louisiana government by providing the Louisiana Legislature and others with audit services, fiscal advice, and other useful information.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO