Ascension Parish, LA

Angels Ascending: Louisiana Child Advocates Chosen for Top Honor

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianians to receive The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinary good work for our state’s children. This year’s honorees are Alecia B. Bergeron (Baton Rouge), a beloved...
LOUISIANA STATE
EBR Mayor invites minority-owned businesses to Friday meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials are launching a new office that aims to help certain local business owners expand their outreach and utilize available opportunities. According to EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the new Office of Supplier Diversity will serve as a means...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
School Board picks teacher as interim board member

CENTERVILLE — A Franklin woman with a master’s degree in special education and more than a decade as a teacher will be the next St. Mary Parish School Board member. The board on Tuesday appointed Debra Roberson Jones as an interim board member to replace Pearl Rack, who resigned from the board Aug. 12.
FRANKLIN, LA
Five LSU players to work at Raising Cane’s Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five Louisiana State University (LSU) football players will be working at Raising Cane’s on Sunday, Aug. 28. LSU wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte, running back John Emery Jr., defensive lineman Mason Smith, and defensive end BJ Ojulari will be serving chicken fingers at 202 W. Lee Drive at 4 p.m. The football players will be working in the drive-thru and in the dining room.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Running for office: East Feliciana School Board

Mitch Harrell is running for reelection to the East Feliciana School Board District 3 Division 1 seat he's had for 24 years. Harrell, who has served as board vice president for 14 years, is a lifelong resident of Jackson and has been married to Karon Whetstone from Port Hudson for 45 years. They have two daughters, Michele Delee and Kristy Harris, both of whom graduated Jackson High School, and has seven grandchildren. The family attends Fellowship Church in Zachary.
JACKSON, LA
Gavin Art Works, Spirit Fair featured at Day 4 of Ascension Summit (Saturday)

Day 4 of the 3rd Ascension Summit, scheduled for Haven of Ascension on Saturday (August 27) presents a full roster of events highlighted by a Mind, Body, Soul and Spirit Fair from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The fair will afford a one-of-a-kind opportunity to meet local vendors specializing in the practices with products available for purchase. Come out and meet local artisans and healing professionals.
High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Gonzales’ Loupe reappointed to Employment Security Board of Review

The Employment Security Board of Review acts as the higher authority review for unemployment insurance decisions made by the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s lower authority appeals referees. Sitman S. Loupe Jr. of Gonzales has been reappointed to the Employment Security Board of Review. Mr. Loupe is retired from Ascension Parish...
GONZALES, LA
Jim Buras introduced as AP’s Director of Purchasing

The Ascension Parish government is pleased to introduce Jim Buras, CPA, as its new Director of Purchasing. Jim began his career with a regional public accounting firm, where he focused on auditing and tax work. He then joined United Steel Company, Inc., as Secretary/Treasurer overseeing all accounting and reporting functions. In 1994 he joined the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office (LLA) to foster accountability and transparency in Louisiana government by providing the Louisiana Legislature and others with audit services, fiscal advice, and other useful information.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist (Source: LPSO) A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. Former LSU student slams LSU, other La. universities for sexual assault mishandlings. A woman who says LSU...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant

About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
BAKER, LA

