Baton Rouge, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Baton Rouge. The Madison Preparatory football team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. The Northeast High School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
KEDM
Angels Ascending: Louisiana Child Advocates Chosen for Top Honor
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianians to receive The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinary good work for our state’s children. This year’s honorees are Alecia B. Bergeron (Baton Rouge), a beloved...
Superintendents debate over how Louisiana high schools should be graded
Changes are on the way regarding how schools are graded in Louisiana. But many superintendents oppose the new plan.
brproud.com
EBR Mayor invites minority-owned businesses to Friday meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials are launching a new office that aims to help certain local business owners expand their outreach and utilize available opportunities. According to EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the new Office of Supplier Diversity will serve as a means...
stmarynow.com
School Board picks teacher as interim board member
CENTERVILLE — A Franklin woman with a master’s degree in special education and more than a decade as a teacher will be the next St. Mary Parish School Board member. The board on Tuesday appointed Debra Roberson Jones as an interim board member to replace Pearl Rack, who resigned from the board Aug. 12.
brproud.com
EBR Schools takes new approach to hire for teaching positions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over 230 positions are still open in the East Baton Rouge school district, but they’re creating a different approach to help fill these vacancies. Faculty and staff of East Baton Rouge Parish schools decided to take a “DMV approach.” Anyone who wants to...
brproud.com
Five LSU players to work at Raising Cane’s Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Five Louisiana State University (LSU) football players will be working at Raising Cane’s on Sunday, Aug. 28. LSU wide receivers Jack Bech and Kayshon Boutte, running back John Emery Jr., defensive lineman Mason Smith, and defensive end BJ Ojulari will be serving chicken fingers at 202 W. Lee Drive at 4 p.m. The football players will be working in the drive-thru and in the dining room.
theadvocate.com
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board
Mitch Harrell is running for reelection to the East Feliciana School Board District 3 Division 1 seat he's had for 24 years. Harrell, who has served as board vice president for 14 years, is a lifelong resident of Jackson and has been married to Karon Whetstone from Port Hudson for 45 years. They have two daughters, Michele Delee and Kristy Harris, both of whom graduated Jackson High School, and has seven grandchildren. The family attends Fellowship Church in Zachary.
brproud.com
BR Metro Chamber of Commerce hosting block party to end Black Business Month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — To wrap up Black Business Month, the Baton Rouge Metro Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a block party for everyone to come out, have fun and network!. The celebration will include vendors, food trucks, live music, kids zone, photo booths, a business networking...
pelicanpostonline.com
Gavin Art Works, Spirit Fair featured at Day 4 of Ascension Summit (Saturday)
Day 4 of the 3rd Ascension Summit, scheduled for Haven of Ascension on Saturday (August 27) presents a full roster of events highlighted by a Mind, Body, Soul and Spirit Fair from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The fair will afford a one-of-a-kind opportunity to meet local vendors specializing in the practices with products available for purchase. Come out and meet local artisans and healing professionals.
Teen candidate running for office in St. Mary Parish
This year's local election is making history in the Town of Baldwin.
brproud.com
High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales’ Loupe reappointed to Employment Security Board of Review
The Employment Security Board of Review acts as the higher authority review for unemployment insurance decisions made by the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s lower authority appeals referees. Sitman S. Loupe Jr. of Gonzales has been reappointed to the Employment Security Board of Review. Mr. Loupe is retired from Ascension Parish...
pelicanpostonline.com
Jim Buras introduced as AP’s Director of Purchasing
The Ascension Parish government is pleased to introduce Jim Buras, CPA, as its new Director of Purchasing. Jim began his career with a regional public accounting firm, where he focused on auditing and tax work. He then joined United Steel Company, Inc., as Secretary/Treasurer overseeing all accounting and reporting functions. In 1994 he joined the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office (LLA) to foster accountability and transparency in Louisiana government by providing the Louisiana Legislature and others with audit services, fiscal advice, and other useful information.
theadvocate.com
Born just after Hurricane Andrew, Baton Rouge doctor hopes first child has a calmer arrival
As the days draw nearer for his wife, Brennan, to give birth to their first child, Dr. Mitch Rodeheaver, naturally, has kept an eye on her. His other eye has been on the tropics. It’s a matter of family history. Rodeheaver was born in Baton Rouge two days after...
WAFB.com
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus
Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist (Source: LPSO) A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. Former LSU student slams LSU, other La. universities for sexual assault mishandlings. A woman who says LSU...
theadvocate.com
Community Coffee resolves tax break issues at Port Allen plant
About two months after issues began percolating over industrial property tax breaks at its Port Allen manufacturing facility, Community Coffee has resolved those problems after a state board approved the coffee maker’s request to renew one incentive contract but cancel another. The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on...
LSU Reveille
LSU student kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, LSUPD says
An LSU student was kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, according to LSU Police. LSU sent an emergency text and email to students notifying them of the incident Wednesday. The investigation is still active and the university is asking people to contact LSU Police with information regarding the incident.
WAFB.com
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
Former LSU Coach Escorted Out of Mississippi High School Football Game after Bloody Brawl
Video of the former LSU Tigers strength coach shows him shouting back and forth with another man and eventually, exchanging blows.
