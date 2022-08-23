(AP) — California is poised to required 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035. The California Air Resources Board is expected to vote Thursday on the policy. It sets the most aggressive road map in the nation for phasing out gas-powered cars and is likely to reshape the U.S. car marketing by speeding the transition to electric vehicles. It doesn’t ban the sale of used gas cars or make people get rid of cars they already own. It would allow 20% of sales to be plug-in hybrids, which can run on batteries and gas.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO