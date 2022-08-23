ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

kurv.com

Judge: Texas Can’t Bar Adults Under 21 From Carrying Handguns

A federal judge in Fort Worth says Texas can’t prohibit adults under 21 from carrying handguns. State law says most 18- to 20-year-olds aren’t allowed to get a carry permit or to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two young plaintiffs and a gun-rights group sued...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Alex Jones Lawyer Takes The Fifth During Sandy Hook Hearing

(AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Attorney Norman Pattis refused to answer questions...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kurv.com

Flash Flooding: Toddlers Rescued, Fish Flop In Parking Lot

(AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department posted video on Facebook of deputies walking through brown, knee-deep water Wednesday to take children to an elevated truck. More than 100 children and 14 workers were rescued from the flooded facility in the Jackson suburb of Florence.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
kurv.com

Nebraska School Officials Close Newspaper After LGBTQ Issue

(AP) — Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. The Grand Island Independent reports Northwest Public Schools’ Saga newspaper staff were informed on May 19 of the paper’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
kurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Down Five Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is three-40 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down five-cents from a week ago, and is 61-cents more than a year ago. The national average is three-87. The average price at the pump in...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Florida Democrats Choose Rep. Crist To Challenge DeSantis

(AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist on Tuesday, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. Crist defeated state agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.
FLORIDA STATE
kurv.com

Primary Takeaways: Abortion Politics, DeSantis Flexes Muscle

(AP)-Abortion rights remains a salient political issue for Democrats, as a special election in New York showed on Tuesday. In other top takeaways from primaries in New York and Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to flex his political muscle, leaning into electoral and cultural divides in the Sunshine State even when he’s running unopposed in his state’s primary.
FLORIDA STATE
kurv.com

California Phasing Out Gas Vehicles In Climate Change Fight

(AP) — California has set itself on a path to end the era of gas-powered cars in the state. The policy approved Thursday by the California Air Resources Board is the world’s most stringent set of rules for transitioning to electric vehicles. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered cars or the sale of used ones. But it would require 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. The transformation will require 15 times more car chargers across the state and a more robust energy grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kurv.com

Democrat Who Won NY House District Emphasizes Abortion Rights

Democrats are feeling more optimistic about the midterms after they won a bellwether House race in New York. Pat Ryan won the special election last night, focused on abortion rights, while Republican Marc Molinaro ran largely on crime and inflation. Democrats see abortion rising to the top of voters’ concerns and that may boost their chances to win in November, despite President Biden’s low approval ratings.
ELECTIONS
kurv.com

California Poised To Phase Out Sale Of New Gas-Powered Cars

(AP) — California is poised to required 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035. The California Air Resources Board is expected to vote Thursday on the policy. It sets the most aggressive road map in the nation for phasing out gas-powered cars and is likely to reshape the U.S. car marketing by speeding the transition to electric vehicles. It doesn’t ban the sale of used gas cars or make people get rid of cars they already own. It would allow 20% of sales to be plug-in hybrids, which can run on batteries and gas.
CALIFORNIA STATE

