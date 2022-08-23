Read full article on original website
Florida Democrats Choose Rep. Crist To Challenge DeSantis
(AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist on Tuesday, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. Crist defeated state agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.
Primary Takeaways: Abortion Politics, DeSantis Flexes Muscle
(AP)-Abortion rights remains a salient political issue for Democrats, as a special election in New York showed on Tuesday. In other top takeaways from primaries in New York and Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to flex his political muscle, leaning into electoral and cultural divides in the Sunshine State even when he’s running unopposed in his state’s primary.
Democrat Who Won NY House District Emphasizes Abortion Rights
Democrats are feeling more optimistic about the midterms after they won a bellwether House race in New York. Pat Ryan won the special election last night, focused on abortion rights, while Republican Marc Molinaro ran largely on crime and inflation. Democrats see abortion rising to the top of voters’ concerns and that may boost their chances to win in November, despite President Biden’s low approval ratings.
Judge: Texas Can’t Bar Adults Under 21 From Carrying Handguns
A federal judge in Fort Worth says Texas can’t prohibit adults under 21 from carrying handguns. State law says most 18- to 20-year-olds aren’t allowed to get a carry permit or to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes. Two young plaintiffs and a gun-rights group sued...
Alex Jones Lawyer Takes The Fifth During Sandy Hook Hearing
(AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. Attorney Norman Pattis refused to answer questions...
California Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling 1,700 Animals
(AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Jose Manuel Perez of Oxnard entered pleas Wednesday and could face up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced. Prosecutors say that beginning in 2016, Perez and accomplices smuggled animals from Mexico and Hong Kong into the U.S., driving them across the border from Mexico and shipping them to his family’s Ventura County home for sale across the country. Perez was arrested in February while trying to enter the U.S. with 60 reptiles hidden in bags of his clothing. Three of the reptiles died.
2 Officers Killed In Helicopter Crash In Tennessee
(AP) — Officials say two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when a helicopter crashed in a wooded area after hitting a power line. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer and a Marion County deputy sheriff were killed in the crash on Aetna Mountain, near Whiteside, Tennessee. Officials say the power lines fell across Interstate 24.
Flash Flooding: Toddlers Rescued, Fish Flop In Parking Lot
(AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department posted video on Facebook of deputies walking through brown, knee-deep water Wednesday to take children to an elevated truck. More than 100 children and 14 workers were rescued from the flooded facility in the Jackson suburb of Florence.
