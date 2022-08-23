ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 208

Larry Rob
4d ago

beto is Joe Biden jr. he will say or do anything to get elected to what every office is up for election. alm he wants is power not to be a servant of the people

Reply(15)
68
FJB''46''my ass
3d ago

Seems to keep gaining on Francis and I don’t know a single person taking these “polls”. He’s more like 20-30 points ahead already if they would actually ask real Texans…. Go Abbott ! 🇨🇱👍🏻🇺🇸

Reply(9)
40
stePHa
3d ago

Beto at 15-year-old, he wrote stories under the name “Psychedelic Warlord” -- including one the narrator's murder spree as part of his goal seeking "the termination of everything that was free and loving." This described the first kill as the murder of two children crossing the street. This happiness was mine by right. I had earned it in my dreams. As I neared the young ones, I put all my weight on my right foot, keeping the accelerator pedal on the floor until I heard the crashing of the two children on the hood, and then the sharp cry of pain from one of the two. I was so fascinated for a moment, that when after I had stopped my vehicle, I just sat in a daze, sweet visions filling my head.” By Beto O’Rourke !!

Reply(10)
41
Related
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Elections
T. Ware

Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Preacher with Semiautomatic Rifle Challenges O'Rourke

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, this has caused numerous debates and protests, as well as people and companies changing their stance on abortion. Abortion clinics also stopped providing abortions and some moving out of state. The state of Texas declared its stance last year when Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8. The bill provides citizens the right to sue abortion providers if a baby's heartbeat is detected.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
NBC News

Texas residents fed up with border crackdown

Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Constitutional Amendment#Immigration Policy#South Texas#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#Republican#The University Of Texas#Rice University#Texas Standard#Cbs News
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tom Handy

Border Patrol Arrested 1.8 Million Crossing the Border - Democrats Don’t See an Issue (Opinion)

Last year, over 2 million migrants crossed the Texas-Mexican border. This year they estimated it to be similar. Under Texas Governor Greg Abbott, he calls it an invasion and has set up Operation Lonestar for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the Department of Public Safety to apprehend the migrants as they cross the southern border stretching from San Antonio to El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Barnes edges Johnson in Wisconsin Senate race

While Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes is narrowly preferred over incumbent Ron Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, Johnson’s supporters have the enthusiasm. A Fox News survey of Wisconsin voters finds Barnes ahead of Johnson by 50-46%, an advantage within the survey’s margin of error. SEN. RON JOHNSON: CORRUPTION...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday

NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas  Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy