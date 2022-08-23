Governor Hochul Scales Back School Covid Restrictions

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday announced that she was scaling back the rules and restrictions facing schools in dealing with COVID.

“We are making sure that state and federal guidance is aligned so that students and educators can enter the classroom with confidence and have a safe, healthy school year,” Hochul said.

Students and teachers who have exposure will no longer have to quarantine. Instead, they’ll be required to wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days. Those who test positive will still have to isolate for five days before returning to school. At that time, they’ll have to wear a mask until the 10 day period is up.

“We know there's no replacement for in-classroom learning, and we're going to make sure that this year is a very different year,” Hochul said.

The governor had previously lifted the mask requirement in schools.

