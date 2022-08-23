Read full article on original website
Let's make a deal
THE BUZZ: Looking to make a deal? Then get ready for a long weekend, because the next three days are critical. Time was that compromise language and rejected-then-revived bills would emerge in the final frenetic hours of the state's legislative session. Members would be asked to vote on newborn policy proposals with minimal time for vetting. That down-to-the-wire legislating could make it difficult to determine just what the Legislature was passing. Important policies emerging from opaque backroom machinations didn’t bolster public trust in a transparent democratic process.
California zeroes out gas-powered cars
THE BUZZ: California’s air quality regulator today is set to adopt one of the nation’s most ambitious policies for curbing fossil fuel reliance, which could lead to a total transformation of the automobile market. The plan would ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in California,...
A setback for oil in California
SETBACKS MOVE FORWARD — State lawmakers behind the latest proposal to ban oil and gas drilling from California neighborhoods are hoping this one will stick. A new bill introduced today, at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last-minute request, would require a 3,200 buffer between new wells and sensitive areas like hospitals and schools. The proposal from State Sens. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) and Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) would also require strict emissions control on existing oil and gas operations in the setback zone.
A good night to be backed by establishment Dems
The big winners coming out of yesterday’s primaries: Rep. Jerry Nadler, who walloped fellow Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the Manhattan district they got squeezed into. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who decisively defeated a primary challenger after roiling his fellow Democrats in a redistricting fight. The DCCC, which can use a special election victory by Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan to reset campaign narratives this fall. Here’s where we are the morning after New York’s second primary:
‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
