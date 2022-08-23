ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

First African American Graduate Presented Kutztown University President's Medal

KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Bessie Reese Crenshaw ’50, Kutztown University's first African American graduate, was presented with the Kutztown University President's Medal Thursday, Aug. 25, at the President’s Residence. Crenshaw graduated from Reading High School in 1946 and enrolled in Kutztown State Teachers’ College that fall; she was...
