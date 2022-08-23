ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit agree on SEC's third best team for 2022

Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit joined in on the most popular offseason topic across the SEC. After Alabama and Georgia, what is the third-best team in the entire SEC?. “I think A&M is the obvious selection, but I think Tennessee could be, potentially with Hendon Hooker, yeah,” Herbstreit said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get massively positive news

The Tennessee Vols received some massively positive news on Friday afternoon. According to a report from Outkick.com’s Trey Wallace, Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy has been deemed eligible for the 2022 season. That means he’ll be on the field when the Vols take on Ball State in the season opener next Thursday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Athlete Schedules Tennessee Visit

Georgia athlete KingJoseph Edwards is visiting Tennessee for the Akron game on Sept. 17, the four-star recruit announced Tuesday night. On top of his first name actually being KingJoseph, Edwards is one of the top players in the class of 2024 as he enters his junior year at Buford High School.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
COLUMBUS, OH
wvlt.tv

Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
wvlt.tv

Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn, who finished with three touchdowns. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a dandy at Powell as the defending state champion Panthers host perennial power Maryville in the Rivalry Thursday game of the week on MyVLT. You can check scores live here. MARYVILLE AT POWELL (RIVALRY THURSDAY)
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location

One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge

What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

‘God truly answered our prayers’ Church group celebrates TN abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions

A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN

