KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn, who finished with three touchdowns. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO