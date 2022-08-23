Read full article on original website
Case Keenum and Matt Barkley following the Bills 21-0 loss to the Panthers
Both Case Keenum and Matt Barkley meet with the media following the Buffalo Bills 21-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in the teams preseason finale
With ‘real football’ arriving, Mac Jones’ Patriots still have real problems
After a month of practice and preseason action, Mac Jones’ Patriots look anything but ready for the regular season. The second-year QB knows New England has a lot of work to do to prepare for the “real football” of the regular season opener in Miami.
