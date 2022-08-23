The Empty Bowls Project of Paducah will host their annual benefit this Saturday at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Once again from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., you'll have the opportunity to select a handmade ceramic bowl, many donated from local artists. Fill your bowl with food from several local restaurants and enjoy live music. All of the money raised goes to the Community Kitchen, and you get to keep the bowl.

