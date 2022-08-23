Read full article on original website
Eater
NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining
The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
Eater
Yes, ‘The Bear’ Chocolate Cake Tastes as Decadent as it Looks
Loaf Lounge, a new cafe, debuted last weekend in Avondale. While the owners prepared to open, co-owner and ace baker Sarah Mispagel (Sepia, Proxi) served as a consultant for The Bear, the FX TV show based on a fictional Chicago Italian beef stand. Mispagel created the sweets depicted on screen and allowed actor Lionel Boyce, who plays Marcus, to apply a final touch. Mispagel’s work included a scrumptious chocolate cake that made viewers take note. A hulking slice of that cake is now available at Loaf Lounge for $7.50. How does the cake taste? Read on to find out.
Eater
Jewish Deli Legend Manny’s Marks 80 Years With New Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
Manny’s, the legendary Ashkenazi Jewish deli known for sating the hunger of generations of Chicagoans, will mark its 80th anniversary in late August with the launch of a brand new menu item: The 80, a sandwich that will for the first time in Manny’s history, feature smoked pastrami.
Eater
This New St. Helens Restaurant Wants to Celebrate the Steamed Sandwich
William Steuernagel, founder and co-owner of Portland’s Cheese & Crack, has opened a new restaurant spotlighting an unexpected regional dish in an even more unexpected location. Mister Goose, located in St. Helens off Highway 30, is inspired by a ‘70s-era bar run by Steuernagel’s grandparents in downtown Kansas City, and it’s a temple to his grandma Betty’s signature dish: the Midwestern steamed sandwich.
Eater
It Will Be an Autumn of Oyster Bars in Greater Boston
Local bivalve lovers have lots to be excited about in the flurry of late summer and fall restaurant openings this year: Two oyster bars are on the way to Greater Boston — plus another one early next year — courtesy of some familiar faces. In Back Bay, chef...
Eater
A ‘Godfather’-Era Italian Restaurant Rises In Ballston Next Year
Northern Virginia restauranteur Mike Cordero (Don Tito, Taco Rock, Barley Mac, Bronson Bier Hall) returns to his roots with a newly announced red-sauce joint for Ballston. Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar will open next summer in the rotunda-shaped, 4,800-square-foot corner that formerly housed Next Day Blinds (3865 Wilson Boulevard). The 40-year culinary vet, who kicked off his career making meatballs in New York in his teens, says cult crime drama The Godfather is the inspiration behind a rustic redesign and menu full of comforting classics like homemade pastas, hearty Sicilian pizzas, beef carpaccio, eggplant rollatini, cioppino stew, chicken cacciatore over ziti, tiramisu, and of course, that stuffed cannoli made famous by the 50-year-old film. Italian wines will join Negronis and prosecco-topped bellinis, Puccinis, and spritzes at a 24-seat bar. Circular booths, big banquettes, violin strummers, and crooners will set the throwback scene with room for 150. Cordero Hospitality group is a family affair he runs with sons Nick and Anthony Cordero.
Eater
Marc Jacobs’s Plastic Surgeon Is Opening a Bookstore and Wine Bar in Soho
New York City is teeming with hybrid bookstores that also double as a cafe, including at Soho’s Housing Works, East Village’s Book Club, and Bushwick’s Molasses Books. What this city didn’t have, and certainly no one could anticipate, is a new combination bookstore, cafe, and wine bar from a celebrity plastic surgeon. According to a representative, Dr. Andrew Jacono, a plastic surgeon to celebrities like Marc Jacobs, is opening Bibliotheque in Soho, in collaboration his son, a writer named AJ Jacono.
Eater
Extravagant Jungle-Themed Restaurant and Nightclub Coming to the Gaslamp
A dramatic new restaurant and nightlife venue is prepping for landing in the 4,000-square-foot corner space at 5th and Island that’s housed a succession of different projects through the years — most recently the Asian fusion-ish Monkey King. Called Zama, it’s from the veteran group of restaurateurs and chefs behind University Heights brunch spot Breakfast & Bubbles and Park Boulevard’s Italian-inflected RustiCucina.
Eater
8 Unique Bars and Restaurants for a First Date in Dallas
Dallas is full of immersive activities that can spark interaction and conversation and give insights into both of you. On a first date, there are options beyond the standard dinner and a movie (or coffee for 15 minutes, if you’re the low commitment type). Keep it simple at these places with a game and a cocktail, and then sit down for a whole meal if the sparks are flying.
Eater
Notting Hill’s Next ‘Clandestine’ Dinner Destination Explains Everything About Itself
The residents of W11 are bracing for the arrival of “a subversive, clandestine dinner destination,” as Dorian opens at 105-107 Talbot Road in late October. The restaurant will embody what it calls a “hedonistic, counter-cultural ethos,” by serving oysters, grilled beef, and lobster. Founder Chris D’Sylva also owns two local suppliers that have become renowned for excellent produce — Notting Hill Fish Shop and Supermarket of Dreams — and will be using his established supply lines for the new restaurant.
Eater
New Vegan Oaxacan Restaurant and Revamped Vegan Cafe Open in Tarrytown
Vegan restaurant the Beer Plant turned its next-door cafe into a new all-vegan combination daytime coffee shop-nighttime Oaxacan restaurant this summer. The a.m. portion — Tellus Joe — debuted on July 4, and the p.m. half — Tellus — opened as of Thursday, August 25, both at 3108 Windsor Road in Tarrytown.
Eater
All-Day Cafe and Beer Bar Opening Soon in Downtown Durham
It’s been years since Talk of the Town (108 East Main Street, Durham) closed on the eastern periphery of downtown Durham. The shotgun-style storefront of the popular jazz club and lounge has sat vacant since then, its large glass facade on East Main Street boarded up to shut out the outside world. But in a matter of weeks — ideally by early October — two newlyweds aim to fill the void.
Eater
Elsewhere Brewing to Open Second Location With Berlin Warehouse Vibes
After almost two years after opening at the Beacon complex in Grant Park, Elsewhere Brewing is ready to expand. Founder Sara and Sam Kazmer reached out to Eater to announce that they will open a second location of Elsewhere Brewing in West Midtown at mixed-use development Westside Paper. A press...
Eater
Where to Indulge in Excellent Charcuterie and Cheese Spreads in Atlanta
Call it superficial, but nothing gets a party started like an assortment of cured meats, gourmet cheeses, and accoutrements ranging from crusty bread and hyper-local honey to lamb pepperoni and local chèvre. Atlanta offers plenty of options for enjoying charcuterie and cheese spreads, from expertly created platters at restaurants and grazing-centric businesses customizing boards and boxes, to specialty shops carrying world-class products for sale to create a spread at home.
Eater
Heaven-Sent Irish Coffees Are on Their Way to Borough
One of London’s best cocktail bars will open a third location in the capital. Bar Swift, renowned for its understated elegance and heaven-sent Irish coffees, will open at 66 Borough High Street this October. The new space is designed to emulate its original Soho bar, spread over two floors....
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Dallas Ate in August
The amount of excellent food available in Dallas is dizzying, yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With your Eater Dallas editor dining out frequently, that means coming across lots of standout dishes and drinks that need to be shared. The E-Bar Queso at E-Bar Tex-Mex.
Eater
Stacked Sandwiches With Restaurant Pedigree Head for Borough Market
Stacked sandwiches are on their way to Borough Market, as Sons and Daughters (styled Sons + Daughters) takes over from Stoney Street. The King’s Cross sandwich shop, opened by James Ramsden and Sam Herlihy of Hackney restaurant Pidgin, will arrive in the area from September; 26 Grains and Stoney Street founder Alex Hely-Hutchinson announced the closure of the restaurant in late July.
Eater
Malka Chef de Cuisine Colin McArthur’s Favorite Portland Restaurants and Food Carts
Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
Eater
PizzaPlex, Detroit’s Bonafide Neapolitan-Style Pizzeria, Is Delving Into Filipino Barbecue
PizzaPlex made a name for itself when it opened in 2017 as the only spot in Detroit at the time to serve Vera Pizza Napoletana-certified. Co-owner Alessandra Carreon, who is half Italian and half Filipina American, drew inspiration for the menu of thin crust pies with charred, chewy crusts, and fresh ingredients from her upbringing in Naples, where her extended family ran a pizzeria.
Eater
More Foods Should Have Names Like ‘Shit on a Shingle’
On busy nights when I was growing up, it was not uncommon to watch my mom brown a pound of ground beef on the stove, then add flour, milk, Cajun seasoning, and cream of mushroom soup to create a pasty gloop to be eaten over slices of toasted sandwich bread. There’s nothing inherently wrong with these ingredients — ground beef and cream of mushroom soup are perfectly fine together — but because my parents gleefully referred to the beige-colored slop as “shit on a shingle,” it was always clear that this was a dinner of last resort.
