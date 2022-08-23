The boat launch process entwines skill, teamwork, patience, and strategy akin to a Navy SEAL operation. And while a successful launch or retrieval deserves accolades from bystanders, an unsuccessful try warrants shame—and if your screw-up is filmed, that shame sinks deeper than your (likely) water-logged tow vehicle. Hence, boat launching/snatching qualifies as a spectators' sport enjoyed by both the talented and untalented, and the internet is ripe with soul-crushing boat launch fails. If you've seen one—which, truthfully, some empathetic souls can't stand to watch—you've seen 'em all, as most end with the car in the drink or a very scraped-up boat or both. So, of course, we're begging you to look at just one more of these clips, but not for the reason you might expect.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO