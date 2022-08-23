Read full article on original website
If You Find a Spotted Lanternfly in Your Yard, This Is What to Do
Have you seen spotted lanternflies on your patio, in the garden or crawling on your vegetable plants? They look pretty harmless with their spotted wings of tiny red and white dots. But boy, can they do some damage!. These pests are invading this summer and causing alarm far and wide...
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
These "giant guinea pigs" are the largest living rodents and they can weigh up to 170 pounds
CapybaraCredit: celsodebruns; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Capybaras (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris) have been called "giant guinea pigs" and are indeed related to guinea pigs. They are classified as the largest rodents on Earth. They are mainly found in northern and central South America.
Why Scientists Want You to Kill Spotted Lanternflies
Sen. Schumer: “We need to stomp out this bug before it spreads, otherwise our farmers and local businesses could face millions in damage"
'Two-headed cat' post from Jackson County Animal Shelter gets attention on Facebook
A "two-headed cat" has been striking up conversation since Friday afternoon after a Facebook post from Jackson County Animal Shelter. "Adopt this 2 headed cat and you get a great deal! Only $80!!! Double love," read the post. The cats, named Sour Cream and Onion, are actually sisters who are still in need of a...
Kentucky teen dies after volunteering with flood clean-up: 'He had an amazing heart'
Aaron "Mick" Crawford, 18, suddenly fell ill and died after assisting with flood relief efforts in Perry County, his family told The Courier Journal.
These Are The Finicky Perennials You Should Avoid Adding To Your Garden
While there are many beautiful varieties, not every plant is worth growing. Here are the top finicky perennials you should avoid adding to your garden.
Toy dog left behind at Joliet nature center becomes social media darling
Sue Gulas, president of the Joliet Park Board of Commissioners, said it all started a few weeks ago, when a plush toy in the form of a small dog was found in the Pilcher Park Nature Center parking lot.
Experts warn an invasive species of worm found in Virginia
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Virginia. According to the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Virginia in 2013.
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
Virginia residents are warned to watch out for destructive jumping worms
Jumping worms are spreading across VirginiaVirginia Tech. If you live in the Commonwealth and think you are seeing worms who appear to be leaping into the air it is not your imagination. Residents in the Old Dominion are being told to be on the lookout for pesky, destructive, jumping worms that have been spreading through the area. According to a message Thursday from the Virginia Farm Bureau, the Virginia Cooperative Extension has asked those who live in the state to watch out for the invasive jumping worm.
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously Underrated
There are a lot of scenic places in Indiana, however, the Hoosier State doesn’t get nearly half the credit it deserves for being as beautiful as it is. Filled with lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, and tree-covered forests, there are so many hidden natural wonders just waiting to be discovered here and this gorgeous outdoor park in Carmel is one of those places.
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Here are the states with the largest declines in life expectancy
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new report detailing the country’s life expectancy rates. Nationally, the U.S. life expectancy rate dropped to 77 years in 2020, a nearly two-year decline from 78.8 years in 2019. New York, Washington, D.C., and Louisiana saw the largest drops...
Diet for a hotter climate: five plants that could help feed the world
Over the course of human history, scientists believe that humans have cultivated more than 6,000 different plant species. But over time, farmers gravitated toward planting those with the largest yields. Today, just three crops – rice, wheat and corn – provide nearly half of the world’s calories.
This pest is destroying SC trees by the thousands. Now is the best time to fight back, USDA says
It’s beetle hunting season in South Carolina this month. Specifically, the Asian longhorned beetle — an invasive pest that has been devastating trees in the Palmetto State in recent years. It turns out that August is the best time to spot the little critters, so the U.S. Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to help identify and eradicate them from South Carolina.
Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...
