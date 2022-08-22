Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Tennessee first lady diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first lady has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the governor has disclosed. Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Friday saying his wife, Maria Lee, will begin treatment immediately. He says while the news was unexpected, her prognosis is good. Read the full statement from the...
fox17.com
'There is no exception' Nashville attorney breaks down Tennessee's trigger law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is now in effect—meaning it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Nashville Attorney David Raybin joined FOX 17 News This Morning to discuss the ramifications of the...
fox17.com
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
fox17.com
'Smokies Safe Passage' seeks interstate wildlife crossings in Tennessee
A national conservation organization is lobbying for specially-designed "wildlife crossings" along a major Tennessee interstate. The program, called "Smokies Safe Passage," is promoting the I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project to make roads safer for both wildlife and people near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They say on the...
fox17.com
Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
fox17.com
Tennessee, Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy, females living longer
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to 7 years depending on the state.
fox17.com
Tennessee's anti-abortion 'trigger ban' goes into effect Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Abortion "trigger bans" take effect in three states on Thursday, including Tennessee—where it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Tennessee joins Idaho and Texas in states where abortion is illegal, bringing the nation's total...
fox17.com
'We're not done': Planned Parenthood CEO addresses Tennessee's trigger ban on abortions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planned Parenthood CEO Ashley Coffield addressed Tennessee's trigger ban on all abortions virtually Wednesday as the state's "trigger bans" take effect Thursday. The "trigger bans" will make it a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Coffield said in...
fox17.com
Home destroyed by fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Montgomery County home was engulfed in flames early Tues morning. At 4:33 a.m, Montgomery County Fire Service (MCFS) responded to a structure fire on Smith Place Road in the Cunningham community. When MCFS arrived the structure was fully overwhelmed by the fire. No...
fox17.com
Columbia woman charged for exploiting adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Columbia woman has been charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) investigation shows that Deleshia Booker, a now-former manager of a service that provides support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, used some of her clients’ finances on two dates in July 2021 for her own personal gain.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee counties had a 25% population growth since 2010
Recent data shows that Middle Tennessee counties are among those with more than a 25% growth across the state since 2010. According to the Assessor of Property at Rutherford County, these countries with a growth over 25% include:. Williamson County with a 39.95% growth. Rutherford County with 34.69% growth. Wilson...
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned for allegedly assaulting 18-year-old in Nashville
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A police officer in Mt. Juliet has been decommissioned for allegedly assaulting a young woman in Nashville while he was off duty. According to Mt. Juliet Police, Officer Michael Dyce has been removed from service. He’d been employed with the department since February 2020.
fox17.com
Former East Hickman High School booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
