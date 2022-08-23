Read full article on original website
California school board passes policy protecting 'traditional gender-specific' names and titles
PASO ROBLES, CALIF (TND) — The school board governing the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District in California passed a resolution Tuesday evening mandating the district reject any future government mandates that may attempt to get rid of traditional gender-specific names and titles. The resolution, passed by a 4-3...
Students return to Nazareth College
Pittsford — A rite of passage for college students taking the next big step. Thursday was move-in day at Nazareth College in Pittsford. First-year and transfer students are setting up their new home away from home. "We have so much energy coming into this year. We have about 500...
One year ago, Kathy Hochul becomes Governor of New York
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the one year anniversary of Kathy Hochul taking over as Governor of New York State. There have been ups and downs in the twelve months since she took over from the disgraced Andrew Cuomo. She had a scandal of her own, her handpicked Lt....
Gov. Kathy Hochul shares excitement for food, fun during NYS Fair visit
GEDDES N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul was at the NYS Fairgrounds Wednesday for the kickoff of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. She started her day at Daniella’s Steakhouse, then made her way around the Fairgrounds. It’s been one year since Gov. Hochul took...
Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
Previewing the return of The Great New York State Fair
Come one, come all, the Great New York State Fair is back once again!. The fair, which runs August 24th to September 5th, brings concerts, livestock, food, carnival rides and games, and more. There will also be a new a butter sculpture on display to honor the 50th anniversary of...
Local business owners apply for new state Retail Cannabis License
Webster, N.Y. — August 25 was the first day dispensary owners could apply for their retail licenses. Sergei Sulik says he’s wanted to open a dispensary since he opened his smoke shop six years ago. Now, he finally gets the chance to try and make that dream come...
Lawmakers say New York's new gun laws put competitive shooting in question
---- State lawmakers are looking for clarity on how rod and gun clubs and shooting sports will be impacted by New York's new gun laws that are set to go into effect next month. The new laws will prohibit people from carrying firearms in "sensitive areas" which includes sporting events.
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
Spoiler Alert: Butter sculpture at 2022 New York State Fair honors special anniversary
GEDDES, N.Y. — Spoiler alert! The butter sculpture at the 2022 New York State Fair has been revealed and it's celebrating a milestone. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have been working on the 54th annual Butter Sculpture since Tuesday when the 800lbs. of butter arrived from Batavia. This is their 20th consecutive butter sculpture. Scroll down to learn more about this year's inspiration.
State Police issue over 25,000 tickets statewide during 'Speed Week' campaign
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have issued over 25,000 tickets following the week long “Speed Week” traffic enforcement campaign. According to the State Police, from August 15th to August 21st, over 14,000 tickets were handed out for speeding. Also included was 531tickets for distracted...
Friday front sends us storms and cooler air
As expected, a few showers and rumbles developed this afternoon along a few lake breeze boundaries. These showers will fade along with the sunshine this evening. Friday morning a cold front will be knocking on the door and with it more showers and storms are possible. Expect most of the activity to be around through mid afternoon West and toward evening in towns East of the Finger Lakes.
Police investigating fatal accident in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sherriff's Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident. Police say the accident happened between a motorcycle and vehicle on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. Clover Street is closed between Lehigh Station Road and Calkins Road. Additionally, Willard Road is also...
