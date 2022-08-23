ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

13 WHAM

Students return to Nazareth College

Pittsford — A rite of passage for college students taking the next big step. Thursday was move-in day at Nazareth College in Pittsford. First-year and transfer students are setting up their new home away from home. "We have so much energy coming into this year. We have about 500...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

One year ago, Kathy Hochul becomes Governor of New York

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the one year anniversary of Kathy Hochul taking over as Governor of New York State. There have been ups and downs in the twelve months since she took over from the disgraced Andrew Cuomo. She had a scandal of her own, her handpicked Lt....
POLITICS
13 WHAM

Gov. Kathy Hochul shares excitement for food, fun during NYS Fair visit

GEDDES N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul was at the NYS Fairgrounds Wednesday for the kickoff of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. She started her day at Daniella’s Steakhouse, then made her way around the Fairgrounds. It’s been one year since Gov. Hochul took...
POLITICS
13 WHAM

Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Previewing the return of The Great New York State Fair

Come one, come all, the Great New York State Fair is back once again!. The fair, which runs August 24th to September 5th, brings concerts, livestock, food, carnival rides and games, and more. There will also be a new a butter sculpture on display to honor the 50th anniversary of...
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Local business owners apply for new state Retail Cannabis License

Webster, N.Y. — August 25 was the first day dispensary owners could apply for their retail licenses. Sergei Sulik says he’s wanted to open a dispensary since he opened his smoke shop six years ago. Now, he finally gets the chance to try and make that dream come...
RETAIL
13 WHAM

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
13 WHAM

Spoiler Alert: Butter sculpture at 2022 New York State Fair honors special anniversary

GEDDES, N.Y. — Spoiler alert! The butter sculpture at the 2022 New York State Fair has been revealed and it's celebrating a milestone. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have been working on the 54th annual Butter Sculpture since Tuesday when the 800lbs. of butter arrived from Batavia. This is their 20th consecutive butter sculpture. Scroll down to learn more about this year's inspiration.
VISUAL ART
13 WHAM

Friday front sends us storms and cooler air

As expected, a few showers and rumbles developed this afternoon along a few lake breeze boundaries. These showers will fade along with the sunshine this evening. Friday morning a cold front will be knocking on the door and with it more showers and storms are possible. Expect most of the activity to be around through mid afternoon West and toward evening in towns East of the Finger Lakes.
ENVIRONMENT
13 WHAM

Police investigating fatal accident in Pittsford

Pittsford, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sherriff's Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident. Police say the accident happened between a motorcycle and vehicle on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. Clover Street is closed between Lehigh Station Road and Calkins Road. Additionally, Willard Road is also...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY

