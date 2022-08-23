Chris Jans updates Starkville Rotary Club on Mississippi State men’s basketball schedule, adjusting to new job

Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer benefits from youth, blanks Lipscomb
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State midfielder Ally Perry found herself with the ball just outside of Lipscomb’s 18-yard box, open to shoot as she pleased. The Bulldogs immediately went on the counter after Bisons forward Kale’a Perry’s shot was saved by Maddy Anderson, who quickly got the ball out, putting MSU on the attack in the early stages of the second half.
Commercial Dispatch
Pulphus, Jones focused on starting the season right as Columbus hosts Starkville
It’s football season again, and the Friday night lights will shine on some of Mississippi’s finest high school teams as the MHSAA season kicks off. Locally, Columbus hosts Starkville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and both teams’ coaches have stressed the importance of maintaining focus and starting the season the right way.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point falls late to Louisville in Week 1 heavyweight fight
WEST POINT — As soon as the ball slipped through Chris Chandler’s fingers, the West Point High School senior brought his hands up to his face mask in contrition. He knew what it meant to miss an opportunity like that. Chandler’s dropped interception in the third quarter against...
Commercial Dispatch
Unfinished business: EMCC football looks to get back to summit in 2022
SCOOBA — One point. That was the difference in East Mississippi Community College football’s MACCC semifinal game against Hinds Community College. After allowing a touchdown on the first drive of overtime, EMCC found its way to the end zone, cutting the score to 42-41 before the extra point.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: West Point hosts Louisville in season opener
West Point football has a point to prove during the 2022 season after coming oh so close to another state championship last season. The Green Wave reached the state championship game against Picayune, losing 40-21, which snapped an 11-game winning streak. That all looks to change starting Friday night as they host Louisville.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: After productive Mississippi State career, Wayne Madkin is still winning
STARKVILLE — A few years ago, quite a few it seems, I was flipping channels. If I see four or five people around a desk talking on ESPN, I usually will keep flipping toward MeTV. This time I saw a graphic of Mississippi with text that illustrated the winningest...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia volleyball serves its way to road win at Starkville
STARKVILLE — Caledonia volleyball coach Samantha Brooks joked with libero Emma McKee pulled a serve long during the fourth set of Thursday’s match at Starkville. “Did you use all your serves up?” Brooks teased the Cavaliers junior. It was a valid question after McKee powered Caledonia to...
Commercial Dispatch
Yellow Jackets shut out Falcons on the road in sloppy opening game
Columbus struggled to move the ball Friday against Starkville at home in the opening game of the season for both teams. The visitors came away with the 28-0 victory, and while they started strong on offense and took advantage of mistakes and turnovers by the Falcons, they too failed to assert themselves on the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope scores 21 unanswered in fourth quarter, defeats Caledonia in season opener
NH — Alex Dawkins 59 run (Cole Crawford kick), clock 11:44. C — Charlie Sullivan 66 pass from Daniel Wilburn (Frady kick), clock 5:52. NH — Hayden Dodson 16 run (Crawford kick), clock 10:34. NH — Ladarius Tate 7 run (Crawford kick), clock 4:27. NH —...
Commercial Dispatch
Marktel Henderson
STARKVILLE — Marktel Henderson, 43, died Aug. 20, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Josey Creek M.B. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Tommy Prentice
Thomas“Tommy”E.Prentice, Jr., 68, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after an almost yearlong battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). Tommy was known as “TP”, “Deddy” to his daughters and “Big” to his grandchildren. He was born in Montgomery, AL, on...
Commercial Dispatch
Wanda Gandy
STARKVILLE — Wanda Elaine Gandy, 66, died Aug. 18, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at New Prairie Grove M.B. Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
SOCSD expects 30 percent student participation in first intersession
With roughly six weeks before the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District’s first intersession is set to begin, district leaders are expecting about 30 percent of its students to participate. In July, SOCSD entered its first year with a modified calendar, commonly referred to as “year-round school.” With the new schedule,...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Aug. 15-18
■ Tonia Colvin; 1920 15th Ave. N.; building; Chester Harris. ■ Terry L. White; 1406 Main St.; building; Tim Kilian. ■ EBI Properties; 49 Lake Norris Road; building; Eugene Imes. ■ Voula C. Stanback; 4049 Hwy 45 N.; building; same. ■ Sarity Harrell; 603 Hemlock St.; building; same. ■ 1800...
Commercial Dispatch
Susie Hinton
STARKVILLE — Susie Ann Hinton, 59, died Aug. 13, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Peter’s Rock C.O.G.I.C. Burial will follow at Rockhill Cemetery. Visitation is from noon – 6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: James joins Weichert
Weichert Realtors Innovations announced that Moses James Jr. has joined its Starkville office on Monday. He joins a dedicated team of Weichert agents, bringing further real estate expertise. Weichert, Realtors is located at 101 S. Lafayette St., Suite 25. It is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Buford Crowe
Mr. Buford Earl Crowe, 88, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. A graveside service for friends and family will be at Memorial Gardens, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM, with Lowndes Funeral Home directing. Mr. Crowe was born...
Commercial Dispatch
Daniel Hinton
COLUMBUS — Daniel Hinton, 56, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Darnell Welch
NOXUBEE COUNTY — Darnell Welch, 52, died Aug. 23, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
Commercial Dispatch
Joseph Kilborn
STARKVILLE — Joseph Francis Kilborn, 73, died Aug. 17, 2022, in Austell, Georgia. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Fox Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. He is survived...
Comments / 0