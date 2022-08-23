Read full article on original website
Daily Briefs
Whitmer appoints Bradley Cobb to 3rd Circuit bench. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday the appointment of Bradley L. Cobb to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County. “I am proud to appoint Bradley Cobb to the bench in Wayne County,” said Whitmer. “A long-time attorney with a range of experience, I am confident that Bradley will uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Michigan admirably.”
Oakland County, MDARD responding to invasive spotted lanternfly
(Photo courtesy of MDARD) The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is working with Oakland County to limit the spread of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed a small population of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. This is the first confirmed case of live spotted lanternfly in Michigan.
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit Wednesday, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
Enterprise Holdings Foundation donates $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County's Mentoring Programs
The Enterprise Holdings Foundation has donated $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters Flint and Genesee County through their ROAD Forward program. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent re-gional subsidiaries.
Linguist: Student explores career options including civil rights
Tiffany Harvey’s interest with Asian culture started from elementary school, with anime and Japanese—but when arrived at high school she found only Chinese language classes offered. “Surprisingly, I found Chinese language and culture fascinating, and was entranced by writing with pictures—or Hanzi,” she says. “I found myself wanting...
U of M forecast shows Detroit's economy holding steady in face of national economic headwinds
Detroit is expected to recover after facing greater economic challenges during the pandemic than Michigan or the U.S. overall—even as new recession threats loom, according to a University of Michigan study. The Detroit Economic Outlook for 2021-27, released Thursday, notes that long-planned development projects and pent-up demand from the...
