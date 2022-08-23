Read full article on original website
Precipitation returns on Saturday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 26, 2022. Our next chance for rain and storms moves into the region Saturday and continues through Sunday. Precipitation Saturday morning should be mostly rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms. Saturday evening into Sunday morning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. All hazards are on the table but large hail and heavy rain appear to be the primary hazards at this time.
Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, in the forecast for Saturday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 26, 2022. Two rounds of storms are expected to move through the region Saturday. It is the second round that were are looking at for potential severe weather. Hazards include large hail and damaging winds. Additionally, localized flooding is possible. Some thunderstorms could produce high rainfall rates.
Precipitation outlook
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 25, 2022. Today and tomorrow should be precipitation free. Our next chance for rain and storms moves into the region Saturday into Sunday. Some storms may be strong Saturday evening into early Sunday morning and an isolated storm may become severe. Large hail and heavy rain appear to be the primary hazards at this time.
Fog overnight before clearing skies for Thursday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 24, 2022. Scattered showers and storms will gradually end Wednesday night from west to east with areas of fog developing. Some of the fog may be dense in spots away from Lake Superior. Clearing skies for Thursday with mainly...
The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival Staff Setup for This Weekend’s Race at Barker’s Island
The long oar-driven boats will be racing this weekend in the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival and setup preparations are well underway at Barker’s Island. The festival is the largest charitable fundraising even the city of Superior has to offer This weekend’s event resurfaced after being called off for the past two years. This was due to the Canadian border being closed because of the pandemic.
MnDOT to host public update meetings for Twin Ports Interchange project
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - August 24, 2022. MnDOT is hosting public meetings on Monday, August 29, to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth. Virtually 12:15 – 1 p.m. Participants can join the online meeting by visiting: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/meetings or calling 855-282-6330 and entering...
Protecting against parvovirus, keeping your furry canines safe
Furry babies, best friends, family members, and the list goes on; when people refer to their sweet four-legged friends. Keeping them safe, protected, healthy, and up-to-date on their medical records is highly recommended. There is a serious illness that has been found in Michigan that has been linked to the...
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
A community member has put up $10,000 of their own money as a reward for information on who’s responsible for damage to a Superior Golf Course. Nemadji Golf Course leaders announced the reward Tuesday. In an email to their customers, they shared photos of the damage, which they first...
A Lake Superior tribe's ancestors were dug up and reburied in mass graves. More than a century later, their sacred burial sites are back in tribal hands.
Photo: A burial marker lies at the site of the burial grounds for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa on Wisconsin Point on Aug. 6, 2022. The tribe's ancestors were forcibly removed along with the remains of those long buried there. Danielle Kaeding/WPR. By. Danielle Kaeding -...
2nd homicide charge filed against Superior police officer after deadly drunk driving crash
The Superior Police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash is now facing a second homicide charge. The crash happened in the early morning hours of July 15 near 52nd Ave. and Hwy 53. Michael Evans, 23, was trying to push his vehicle which had just ran...
Superior School Board votes to keep gender identity curriculum
The Superior School District Education Board voted in favor of keeping gender identity curriculum in 5th grade classes Thursday night. The board voted 5 to 2 in favor of keeping the curriculum in class after a group of parents sent in a written complaint to the district in April, wanting to make it opt-in for parents and taught in middle or high school.
