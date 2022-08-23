ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wisr680.com

State GOP Steps In To Resolve Local Republican Committee Leadership

The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has certified the new Chair of the Butler County Republican Committee. In naming Gary Vanasdale to the position, the GOP effectively ends a dispute that began following the spring primary election. The dispute began after a large number of new committee people were elected with...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

‘Demstock’ To Bring Democratic Candidates To Venango

A number of Democratic candidates for office will be making a stop in neighboring Venango County this weekend. It’s an event organizers are calling “Demstock” and it starts this evening at the Venango County Fairgrounds. Among the guests this weekend include Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

City Firefighters Receive New Federal Grant

The City of Butler will be getting some new equipment as a result of recently being awarded a federal grant. Thursday night City Council accepted a Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant of nearly $28,000. 95% of the grant is federal funding and the remaining 5% is a local match of just over $1,000.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Prison Contracts With Gaiser Center To Provide Certain Services

A local drug and alcohol treatment center is beginning a new program to help inmates at the Butler County Prison. The Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Center recently finalized a one year agreement with the county prison board to begin September 1st with the possibility of renewal next year. The Gaiser...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Mars Eases COVID Policies

The Mars Area School District is easing a number of COVID policies to start the school year. The school board officially approved the new guidelines, which for the most part return to pre-pandemic protocols. The district will not enforce social distancing and says masks will be voluntary. They also said...
MARS, PA
wisr680.com

Free Haircuts Offered To Local Students

With school getting underway soon for students in the Butler Area School District, a local group is offering free back to school haircuts. The Center for Community Resources is teaming up with the Butler Beauty Academy to offer the free haircuts this Friday. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m....
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Local Businesses Support City’s K9 Unit

Butler City Police are receiving help from local groups to help care for their K-9 officers thanks to the efforts of a local businessman. Recently Butler resident Denny Offstein learned that the Butler City Police K9 Fund is in need of contributions so he took action to contact several local businesses and organizations. At least one group and possibly more are expected to make donations at tomorrow’s meeting of Butler City Council.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Three More Districts Return To Class

Students from three more districts in Butler County head back to school today. It’s the first day of school for Freeport, Knoch, and Moniteau. As we’ve reported, this is the first year for the newly renamed Knoch School District. In addition to the new name, there are also...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Slight Uptick In Local COVID Cases

There was a slight uptick in COVID cases in Butler County over the past week. According to the Department of Health, there were 435 new cases of COVID in the last seven days—that’s up 46 compared to last week. Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations went down locally...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Armstrong County Memorial Hospital Reaches New Deal With Nurses

Armstrong County Memorial Hospital has reached a new agreement with its nurses. Negotiations between the two sides have been contentious at times, leading to a five-day strike in March of this year. However, two different unions representing both nurses and technical professionals were able to come to an agreement Thursday.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Event To Remember Those Lost To Opioids

An event in Butler next week will remember those who lost their lives to an overdose. The Butler County Opioid Overdose Coalition will host “Butler County Remembers” next Wednesday evening. The event will give friends and family of overdose victims a chance to speak about their loved ones...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Food Distribution Coming To Chicora

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing produce like fresh picked corn, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution...
CHICORA, PA
wisr680.com

More Students Head Back To Class; Mars Middle School Has New Entrance

Another round of students in Butler County head back to class today. It’s the first day of school for students in the Mars, Slippery Rock, and AC Valley School Districts. Of course the new year means some new changes—and that’s the case at the Mars Middle School. Due to the Route 228 construction, the middle school now has a new entrance.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Italian Festival Returns For Fifth Year

Some may describe this upcoming weekend as Molte Bene in downtown Butler as the Italian Festival returns once again. The annual festival is now in its 5th year in Butler. Starting Friday evening through Sunday, vendors will line Main Street offering special Italian treats among other specialties. Each day also...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Two Injured In Route 8 South Crash

Police are providing more information on a crash that sent a couple people to the hospital that happened earlier this week. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Vogel Road. Butler Township Police say 75-year-old James Tassey of Butler failed to stop...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Pie Festival Returns To Butler

An annual tradition of dessert and music before the football season starts returns to Art Bernardi Stadium tonight. The annual Pie Festival happens this evening at the Butler Senior High School. The event gives people a chance to see the Butler Golden Tornado Marching Band perform its pregame and halftime...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend

The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wisr680.com

Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game

Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
BUTLER, PA

