ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Sleeps#Haunted House#The Conjuring#Ouija
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Young Couple Shares Disturbing Discovery They Made In Renovated 108-Year-Old House

A young couple decided to relocate from the city to a big old farmhouse — a move that is not unusual, but would lead to an unusual discovery. The discovery was made is an American Foursquare house built in 1914. Foursquare houses were popular from the mid-1890s to the late 1930s in America. The wife decided to share their startling discovery in the home in a creepy manner on her Reddit account, and over 500 upvotes and 75 comments would trail her post in just a short while.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Man, 23, with rare condition who can 'smell, taste and feel' words reveals he can never date Kirsty because of the 'urine aroma' - while a celeb such as Jennifer Lawrence is like 'sniffing a shoe'

A man with a rare condition which means he can taste, smell and feel words has revealed which names are delicious - and which taste like urine. Henry Gray, 23, from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, has a condition called lexical-gustatory synaesthesia, which means he can taste, smell or have a feeling associated with words.
CELEBRITIES
Star 93.9

Woman Claims She Came Back From the Dead, Met Jesus Christ

Betty Eadie, 78, medically died after undergoing a hysterectomy operation. However, her alleged experience in heaven has her wanting to go back. According to Inside Edition, Eadie said the afterlife was so lovely that she would "quite happily die tomorrow." "I was in the recovery room and suddenly felt every...
RELIGION
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
950M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy