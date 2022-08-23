The University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art will be dedicated as part of its grand opening weekend Friday afternoon. The Iowa Now website says the museum and more than 1700 works of art are together on display for the first time since the flood of 2008 caused the old site to close. The new site, on Burlington Street next to the UI Main Library and Gibson Square Park, received Board of Regents approval in 2017. A generous gift from Richard and Mary Jo Stanley in 2018 gave the museum its new name, and the university broke ground on the three-story, 45,000-square-foot building the following year.

