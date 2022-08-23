Read full article on original website
Convicted felon pleads not guilty to charges he carried firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child has pleaded not guilty. 33-year-old Chris Gordon entered the plea earlier this week. Witnesses told investigators Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. Gordon was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and is thus unable to legally carry a firearm.
Iowa City Police seek assistance in convenience store assault investigation
Iowa City Police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a convenience store employee last spring. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5th, officers responded to the L & M Mighty Shop at 504 East Burlington Street for a report of an assault.
Wisconsin man charged in Iowa City home invasion cases pleads not guilty
A Wisconsin man accused of two Iowa City home invasions has entered a not guilty plea. The incident started with an August 3rd traffic stop near the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Highway 6 East. 41-year-old Rick Wappler of Cascade, Wisconsin reportedly told an officer he was on the run from law enforcement. Police say Wappler then grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the officer before driving away. The pursuit was ended due to risk of public safety.
Bettendorf High School students asked what pronouns they prefer for class and what pronouns they want shared with parents
Students at Bettendorf High School were given a survey that asks what name and pronouns they want to be called in the classroom and what name and pronouns they want the teacher to use around their parents. The survey has reportedly been given by multiple teachers. One parent told The...
County closes Landis Road Bridge ‘indefinitely’
Due to continued and worsening structural issues, the Landis Road Bridge over the Wapsipinicon River in Anamosa has been closed to any and all traffic. The Jones County Board of Supervisors took action to close the bridge, per County Engineer Derek Snead’s recommendation, during their Aug. 16 meeting. The...
Iowa City resumes standard utility billing collection this week
The City of Iowa City has resumed standard utility billing collections procedures for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members who still need assistance in paying those bills have several options. Under the City’s Utility Discount Program, eligible Iowa City utility customers can receive a...
UI Stanley Museum of Art celebrates grand opening weekend
The University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art will be dedicated as part of its grand opening weekend Friday afternoon. The Iowa Now website says the museum and more than 1700 works of art are together on display for the first time since the flood of 2008 caused the old site to close. The new site, on Burlington Street next to the UI Main Library and Gibson Square Park, received Board of Regents approval in 2017. A generous gift from Richard and Mary Jo Stanley in 2018 gave the museum its new name, and the university broke ground on the three-story, 45,000-square-foot building the following year.
