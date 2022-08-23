ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash

A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
Iowa City resumes standard utility billing collection this week

The City of Iowa City has resumed standard utility billing collections procedures for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members who still need assistance in paying those bills have several options. Under the City’s Utility Discount Program, eligible Iowa City utility customers can receive a...
Public Works plans for new truck, looks to sell another

The Monticello City Council addressed two items on their Aug. 15 agenda dealing with city vehicles. During a previous meeting, the council approved the purchase of a Freightliner chassis from Truck Company for the Public Works Department. However, the price reported for the chassis was $85,000. Public Works Director Nick Kahler said that was an error. The new cost will not exceed $97,000, which still makes Freightliner the lowest bidder.
Let’s Fret: Nebraska

If you ever get Kirk Ferentz to do the dullest TED Talk of all time (assuming you can even explain to him what one is), I have the perfect intro to get him started. All he needs to do is ask which one of these teams won the Big Ten West in 2021:
Petras Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior quarterback Spencer Petras has been named to the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Petras passed for 1,880 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago.
