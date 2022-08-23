ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

WJON

What’s The Lamest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?

I must admit, I thought for quite a while trying to figure out what the worst attraction in Minnesota might be. I thought of thinks like the Paul Bunyan Statue, or maybe something like the Hamm's Brewery, but nope. Someone actually took the time to come up with the worst...
WJON

5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
B105

WATCH: Minnesota’s State Bird Proves To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird

Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Prepare to spend more at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota State Fair is getting more expensive.When gates open Thursday morning, visitors will shell out more to get inside, and possibly more for their favorite fair food, too. Admission's going to be a dollar higher than it was last year. That's what most of the food increases will look like, too -- a dollar here, 50 cents there.Not too much, but it adds up for us – and for the vendors too. Paul Lombard is the owner of Buni's Cinnamon Rolls."We had about a 40-percent increase in flour. Eggs, I use eggs because we make from...
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WJON

It’s Time for All Things Pumpkin at Minnesota Based Caribou Coffee

I'm not sure I'm on board with the whole Pumpkin Spice Latte craze that happens every year... in the Fall. Actually, if it was Fall, or Autumn (whichever you prefer) then I would be more on board. But when it's still August and here comes the Fall coffees, foods and everything you can imagine pumpkin spice, it seems a bit early. Rushing the season, as they say.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Drought Conditions Continue to Ease in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Our recent rains have helped ease the drought in central and southern Minnesota. Thursday's weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 21 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, down from 27 percent last week. The area of the state listed as in a moderate drought...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.

From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
rjbroadcasting.com

Detroit Lakes Area Wildlife Supervisor Previews New Hunting Changes

Detroit Lakes, MN — The new Minnesota DNR Hunting rules and regulations are out and Rob Baden, Detroit Lakes Area Wildlife Supervisor, is encouraging hunters to take note of the new changes ahead of this year’s hunting season, especially for deer hunters. Some of the changes relate to the discovery of Chronic Wasting Disease in a deer near Climax last fall. As part of that, hunters in that area, permit area 661, will be required to submit CWD samples during the opening weekend while it will be voluntarily in the surrounding permit areas, according to Baden.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
WJON

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
