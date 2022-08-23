Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
Another High School Football Team Suspended for 2 Years
A few weeks ago, the Alto ISD football program was suspended from post season play for two years by the UIL. This week, the San Marcos football team received a two year postseason ban, this time from their own District 27-6A District Executive Committee. They are appealing the decision to the UIL, though the UIL is highly likely not to over-turn the decision of the committee.
East Texas high school football is back! Two Thursday night games kick off the season
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — East Texas high school football is officially back! On Thursday, the Sabine Cardinals and Spring Hill Panthers are kicking off the season in East Texas. “So, last night.. no sleep at all. We were up early this morning bouncing around all day. Anxious to be able to come to play and […]
cbs19.tv
HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: The rhythm of fishing
TYLER, Texas — In our latest edition of Hooked on East Texas, we find another way that fishing and music merge. There are many questions surrounding the idea of if playing music on your boat affects fishing, and studies have shown that certain sounds are more likely to scare off fish and the reverse to draw fish closer. Our team went to Cedar Creek Lake in Henderson County to test the hypothesis.
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
Exorcisms across the street: Kilgore neighbors worried about new construction
NOTE: This article has been edited to add a comment from Father Gregory Bramlage. KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Some people in Kilgore say they are concerned Wednesday, as they claim a new construction project in their community could be used for exorcisms. The Ministries of New Evangelization is headed by Father Gregory Bramlage. Neighbors believe […]
KLTV
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’ve had COVID-19 and you’re seeing your hair is shedding more when you brush though it right now, you’re not alone. It could be a long-term effect of the virus. According to a study in Nature Medicine, patients with a history of...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
2 YEARS LATER: Family of missing Jacksonville teen continues search, plants tree in his honor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — It's a case that's been a mystery for many East Texans. On Aug. 22, 2020, a Jacksonville teen received a Snapchat from a girl to hang out. He left his home and never returned. Two years later and his family continues to keep his name live...
Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
Welding Contractor Injured Repairing Oil Tank
8/24/2022 – A welding contractor was injured while repairing an oil tank at a county precinct work area Tuesday morning, according to Hopkins County officials. A welding contractor was hired to repair a leaking crude oil tank located near the Precinct 4 barn. The contractor was reported to be working above the tank around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022. The explosion threw him from the tank, according to the precinct commissioner.
cbs19.tv
Tyler City Council approves multi-thousand dollar traffic study to alleviate transportation concerns
TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler approved a multi-thousand dollar contract on Wednesday to address traffic concerns in the downtown area. The engineering contract with Kimley-Horn to develop a traffic study and use recommendations from Toole Design to review certain criteria that works well with the changing traffic patterns.
KLTV
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Mesquite man has pleaded guilty to helping conceal the body of a man found murdered in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County in August of 2021. Roger Deloss McCasland, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence in Judge Chris Martin’s court on Tuesday. As part of the plea, McCasland accepted a 12-year prison sentence.
Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Mesquite man pleaded guilty to concealing a body that was found in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County, and accepted a 12 year prison sentence. The body of Ladarron Perkins was found in a shallow grave on a private Van Zandt County property in July 2021. Officials […]
Explore your wild side in Jacksonville, a nature lover's dream getaway
From the woods to the water — and even a safari-inspired adventure — Jacksonville has all your outdoor adventures handled. Here are some ways to use your outside voice in this small-town East Texas gem. Get on lake time. The crystal-clear waters of Lake Jacksonville make it an...
City Of Sulphur Springs Reaches Land Sale Agreement With Ashoka Steel Mill LLC
A land sale agreement was struck between the city and Ashoka Steel Mills LLC for development of 250-acres out of the total 4,857-acre former Thermo/Luminant mine property Tuesday. The deal marks commitment of Ashoka to invest a minimum of $300 million into business and creation of 315 additional jobs in Sulphur Springs.
KLTV
Report: Misuse of fuel selector led to fatal Anderson County plane crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A plane crash in Anderson County which led to the death of a person was caused when they did not properly switch fuel tanks. The National Transportation Safety Board released their findings in a final report. One other person in the wreck was seriously injured.
ketk.com
These are the highest-rated restaurants in Tyler
(STACKER) – American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone. What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities,...
countylinemagazine.com
‘King of Queens’ Comes to Longview
King of Queens star Kevin James joins the Belcher Center’s 2022-2023 Live Events Lineup at 7 p.m., Thursday, September 22, in a live comedy performance. James starred, co-wrote, and produced King for nine seasons on CBS from 1998 to 2007 when he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
