Ellwood City, PA

Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88

Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88 of Ellwood City passed away at UPMC Passavant Cranberry on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on March 18, 1934, Bob was the son of the late, Manuel & Alice Mitchell Harper. He is survived by his wife, the former Catherine L. Mount, whom he married on September 20, 1980. Bob had retired after over 30 years of service as a lineman for the Ellwood Electric Department. Bob was a veteran of the Army and an avid country music and Elvis fan. Bob was a well know bass player and singer in the Ellwood area. He played with Dave Mac, The Cortez Brothers and his last band was Jim Strange and the Strangers. Bob also coached men’s softball years ago.
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of August 29

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On Wednesday, August 24th, at approximately 7:58 p.m., PSP New Castle responded to a reported trespassing on Rim Road, Slippery Rock Township. Upon arrive a 57-year-old Ellwood City female stated that an unknown male and female broke her antique ladder, valued at $800.00, that was hanging from the front porch of the residence. The victim provided trail camera footage which showed a female in a red dress and a male in black shorts and t-shirt on the front porch of the residence. There are currently no suspects.
Authorities Investigating Kiski Township Burglary

Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred late last week in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, a Kiski Township woman was at her Pine Circle Drive residence on Thursday (August 25th) when an unknown man allegedly entered her home. Police say that the suspect went through several dresser...
PHOTOS: Riverside Panther Night 2022

Riverside School District held its annual Panther Night Thursday evening at Riverside Memorial Stadium. The program included the introduction of the Panthers fall sports programs and the Riverside marching band. Across town, Ellwood City held its annual Pie Festival at Lincoln High School. The LHS marching band performed selections from...
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard

High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
Owner of German Shepherd Charged Following Attack in Shippenville Borough

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after his german shepherd got loose and bit a 70-year-old man in Shippenville Borough last week. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following summary charge against 62-year-old Daniel Duane Miller, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:
