Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88
Robert R. “Bob” Harper, 88 of Ellwood City passed away at UPMC Passavant Cranberry on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born in Ellwood City on March 18, 1934, Bob was the son of the late, Manuel & Alice Mitchell Harper. He is survived by his wife, the former Catherine L. Mount, whom he married on September 20, 1980. Bob had retired after over 30 years of service as a lineman for the Ellwood Electric Department. Bob was a veteran of the Army and an avid country music and Elvis fan. Bob was a well know bass player and singer in the Ellwood area. He played with Dave Mac, The Cortez Brothers and his last band was Jim Strange and the Strangers. Bob also coached men’s softball years ago.
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of August 29
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On Wednesday, August 24th, at approximately 7:58 p.m., PSP New Castle responded to a reported trespassing on Rim Road, Slippery Rock Township. Upon arrive a 57-year-old Ellwood City female stated that an unknown male and female broke her antique ladder, valued at $800.00, that was hanging from the front porch of the residence. The victim provided trail camera footage which showed a female in a red dress and a male in black shorts and t-shirt on the front porch of the residence. There are currently no suspects.
Authorities Investigating Kiski Township Burglary
Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred late last week in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, a Kiski Township woman was at her Pine Circle Drive residence on Thursday (August 25th) when an unknown man allegedly entered her home. Police say that the suspect went through several dresser...
Armstrong County man dies in accident after burn barrel explodes
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A husband and father died in a “freak” accident Tuesday. Chris Liti described his younger brother, Mark, as healthy and active. Mark Liti loved motocross and fishing but loved his family most of all. “He was a great family guy. He just had...
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
PHOTOS: Riverside Panther Night 2022
Riverside School District held its annual Panther Night Thursday evening at Riverside Memorial Stadium. The program included the introduction of the Panthers fall sports programs and the Riverside marching band. Across town, Ellwood City held its annual Pie Festival at Lincoln High School. The LHS marching band performed selections from...
Permit denied for 5K run at Shenango Dam honoring Jan. 6th suspect who committed suicide
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is not allowing a 5K run to place at the Shenango dam in honor of 37-year-old Matthew Perna, who passed away in February. Perna pleaded guilty to his involvement in the January 6th insurrection. According to his obituary, "Perna's heart and spirit"...
Warren man sentenced for keeping bruised, underfed 5-year-old in basement
A Warren man has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison after police found an emaciated five-year-old boy being kept in a basement and bruised from head to toe. James Jethroe, 34, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to eight counts of child endangering.
Firefighter, three others injured in early morning Canton house fire
A firefighter and three others were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a house fire in Canton.
Bones found in woods in Youngstown
They were called to the woods along Thorn Hill Road just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Couple arrested for drug trafficking in New Castle
Two people were arrested in Lawrence County as part of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office alleges that Dennis Reid and his girlfriend
Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
A woman who was shot by police after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
Grandmother arrested following infant overdosing in McKees Rocks
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who was wanted in connection to her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose in McKees Rocks has been arrested. According to a release from Allegheny County police, 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was arrested in McKees Rocks on Thursday. Boyer was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the...
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
Family still searching for answers in loved one’s ‘suspicious’ death
Frank Penezich was found dead on the side of the road with what the coroner described as "suspicious injuries," yet his death was ruled undetermined. His family continues to search for answers while working to keep his memory alive.
Man turns himself in for Beaver County shooting
A man turned himself in Wednesday to face voluntary manslaughter and other charges in a shooting last weekend. The shooting occurred in Beaver County
Owner of German Shepherd Charged Following Attack in Shippenville Borough
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after his german shepherd got loose and bit a 70-year-old man in Shippenville Borough last week. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed the following summary charge against 62-year-old Daniel Duane Miller, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:
