EastEnders - Your favourite long-term character?
Martin and Ben probably tie for me. Gave it to Martin as he is a nicer character as a whole. Janine, Kathy are easily the follow up pair. The other 5 are hard to rank. Sam it depends who is playing her. Kim’s Sam is definitely 6th with Sonia 7th if Daniella the. Way lower with Sonia 6th so kinda interchangeable depending on who plays Sam.
Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler reveals three different endings in Nicola's attack scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler has revealed that there were actually three different endings for the scene where Nicola King was attacked. Upcoming scenes see Nicola realise that newcomer Naomi Walters was present at the time of the incident, as she was friends with the girl gang. Speaking...
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff lands new name
The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead spinoff has a brand new name. The duo are set to continue in the Walking Dead TV universe beyond the show's final season, as their characters Maggie and Negan set off to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Big Apple.
Soap actors who'd previously auditioned for a different character...
When a new character is being created there is of course a large audition process. Some of of our favourite characters today would have had a different head, or in rare cases not have existed at all, if the actor that now plays them had landed previous auditioned parts, which I find fascinating!
EastEnders Departure Spoiler
Breaking on Twitter right now. I think it's time to write out Callum & Vi too. I didn't think Max would quit, he is on a good deal to be fair. Damn! I was just about to post good riddance and then I read the rest of the thread. Something...
EastEnders and the cost of living crisis
I wonder if they will need to makr any changes to how the show is produced. Im guessing there will be less location filming for starters. That was reduced already so I hope mot. They could save money from axing characters that ran their course years ago for starters. I...
Why I left; Unpopular characters in Soap.
Adam woodyatt got me thinking about this; taking a looong break from Eastenders, he recently admitted that he didn't always like the way Ian had been written as a character. It makes me wonder if Adam were to ever return to EE, would the scriptwriters try to evolve the character a bit, and give Ian a more interesting character arc?
EastEnders' future addressed by BBC boss after ratings decline
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40992153/eastenders-future-bbc-charlotte-moore-ratings-decline/. There is so many channels now and has been since the late 90's, I think the viewing figures are the new general reality and not too bad. Very sad from the BBC executive who fails to address the reasons why audience figures are so low and just says this...
Most unexpected reaction, to most unexpected dance
Mine is AJ and Kai's waltz to Edelweiss last year. I expected to be bored silly, Edelweiss for goodness sake (!), I thought the slow tempo waltz was supposed to compensate in some way for very sore feet, and then KAPOW, it was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen and I was a complete emotional wreck by the end of it.
EastEnders flashback episode will air on Monday 5th September
That's very soon. I thought it'll be another month or so... EastEnders will air the Mitchell's flashback episode on Monday 5th September at 7.30 pm.
Emmerdale Friday 26th August 2022
Dan's daughter Amelia is pregnant and after wrongly accusing Noah, he wants to know who has put the underage teen in this position. Amelia's mum has died but Kerry, her dad's ex, is the closest thing she has to a mother-figure. Can Kerry get the teen talking?. Elsewhere, Laurel and...
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer sees June and Serena face off
The Handmaid's Tale season five trailer is finally here, and it looks like the showdown between Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) and June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) is officially on. Fans of the dystopian drama will recall that the explosive season four finale took a major turn when Commander Fred Waterford...
Do you think that Adam Woodyatt will ever return to EastEnders?
He was originally said to be on a break however the more time that passes, the more that break becomes permenant. I honestly didn’t think he’d ever leave and that we would see him wheeled around Albert Square in years to come with a bag attached. I’m genuinely...
Sandman cat episode boss explains David Tennant and Sandra Oh casting
The Sandman on Netflix season 1 spoilers. The Sandman director Hisko Hulsing has explained how David Tennant and Sandra Oh joined the cat episode. The duo are part of an incredible voice cast for a two-parter bonus episode in season 1, 'Dream of a Thousand Cats', where some of the feline friends Morpheus has made share their stories about him.
Odeon Scream Unseen on 5th September.
Quite excited for this! 3 years and 3 days since the last one.. but it will be my first!. For those unfamiliar with the concept Screen Unseen and Scream Unseen are special screenings where you see an unreleased (unseen) film without being told what it is going to be! They post clues on social media for people to guess.
Advert for Body Form Sanitary Towels
My wife saw it last night & said it was a horrible thing to show on TV. My wife saw it last night & said it was a horrible thing to show on TV.
Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco responds to Olivia Frazer's favouritism claims
Married At First Sight star Domenica Calarco has responded to fellow co-star Olivia Frazer's claims that she faced favouritism from the producers of the show. In an interview with Australian publication Woman's Day, the reality star revealed that there was absolutely no preferential treatment involved whatsoever. "There's no such thing...
Batgirl star Ivory Aquino asks Discovery to reconsider shelving the film
Batgirl's Ivory Aquino has penned an emotional letter to Warner Bros. Discovery president David Zaslav, requesting that he rethinks shelving the movie. The star filmed scenes as Alysia Yeoh – best friend to Leslie Grace's Gotham City protector – and fears the studio's decision to cast Batgirl into obscurity is a missed opportunity.
Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville breaks bad in Netflix's I Came By
Whether you know him as Robert Crawley from Downton Abbey, Mr Brown in Paddington or something else entirely, you're sure of one thing about Hugh Bonneville: he plays nice guys who'd you happily hang out with in real life. Enter Netflix's I Came By – out now in select UK...
