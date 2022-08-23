The Cortland County Legislature rejected two resolutions that would add cannabis to the list of substances in the county’s non-smoking policy at Thursday’s meeting. The first resolution would outlaw employees driving county vehicles from consuming cannabis products two hours prior to their scheduled work time or during work hours. The current county policy outlaws other substances like alcohol and this resolution would simply add the phrase “including but not limited to cannabis,” to the legal wording. Similarly, possession of intoxicants in county vehicles “including but not limited to cannabis” would be prohibited under this resolution.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO