Tompkins County officials seek dog that bit someone
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are looking for a dog. The Health Department says a black dog bit someone around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, in the Mulholland Wildflower Preserve off Giles Street in Ithaca. Officials say the person walking the dog was a white male with...
Sheriff says Tompkins County needs more corrections officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County needs more corrections officers. Sheriff Derek Osborne tells us staffing levels at the jail is always a challenge. He’s looking for people with specific qualities. Once hired, Sheriff Osborne says a corrections officer goes through a similar level of training that road...
Tioga County begins using phone app to monitor probationers
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tioga County are using new technology to track criminals. The Probation Department recently began using a phone app to keep tabs on people under supervision. Probation Director Brian Cain says the app is less troublesome than ankle bracelets, because probationers would often cut the bracelets off.
Felony gun charge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces a gun charge. Ithaca Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Floral Avenue around 1:15 a.m. They say a passenger fired multiple shots out of the sunroof of the vehicle before fleeing. After a brief pursuit, the car stopped on Elm Street near West Village Place. Police say they found a loaded handgun and spent casings in the vehicle. The man who fired the gun was allegedly 19-year-old Joshua Rice. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.
Lawsuits filed against four IPD officers for excessive force during 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—A federal lawsuit naming four Ithaca Police Department officers as defendants has been filed, alleging that their arrests of two people during an infamous incident in April 2019 constituted a use of excessive force. IPD officers Benjamin Buck, Zachary Dorn and Gregory Herz are all named in the...
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
Corning man charged with strangling woman in her apartment turned over to county court system
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning man accused of strangling and killing a woman in her apartment earlier this month has been turned over to the county court system for potential grand jury action, according to the Corning City Court. Brett Heffner, 29, appeared in the Corning City Court on August 26 for a preliminary […]
Man remains innocent after second mistrial in Broome County Court
Yesterday, August 25th, Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley declared a second mistrial in the trial of Jamie Levene.
Ithaca teen arrested for shots fired
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca teen has been arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds out of a vehicle, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Joshua Rice, 19, was arrested on August 26, 2022, after the Ithaca Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Floral Ave […]
Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'
PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
Two violent Broome County felons headed to state prison
Today, the Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
County Legislature rejects addition of cannabis to non-smoking policy
The Cortland County Legislature rejected two resolutions that would add cannabis to the list of substances in the county’s non-smoking policy at Thursday’s meeting. The first resolution would outlaw employees driving county vehicles from consuming cannabis products two hours prior to their scheduled work time or during work hours. The current county policy outlaws other substances like alcohol and this resolution would simply add the phrase “including but not limited to cannabis,” to the legal wording. Similarly, possession of intoxicants in county vehicles “including but not limited to cannabis” would be prohibited under this resolution.
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
IPD: Suspect in N. Meadow Street stabbing arrested
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 22-year-old man is charged with a stabbing last week in Ithaca. Police say Zahmear Lawson stabbed the unnamed delivery driver in the shoulder last Wednesday evening on North Meadow Street. Investigators do not believe Lawson and the victim knew each other. Lawson is charged...
Two arrested for welfare fraud in Burdett
Two people in Burdett have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in public benefits, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
