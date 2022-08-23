Read full article on original website
Cost of living leads Cornell poll in what concerns New Yorkers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new poll from Cornell shows cost of living is the biggest concern for residents of New York State. The Empire State Poll says 28-percent of people who responded cited cost of living as their biggest issue, followed by crime at 20 percent and the state’s economy taking the third spot at nine percent.
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Joe Sempolinski declares win to fill Tom Reed’s Congressional seat
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Republican Joe Sempolinski has declared victory in the 23rd Congressional district special election. In a statement. Sempolinski calls Tuesday’s win “the honor of a lifetime.” Max Della Pia, his Democratic challenger, has not released a statement, but WENY-TV reports the Owego native is still running for a full term in the 23rd district against New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy.
Riley, Webb top Democratic primaries in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Unofficial tallies are in from Tuesday’s elections in Tompkins County. According to numbers from the Tompkins County Board of Elections, over 13-thousand ballots were cast in the special election to fill Tom Reed’s old Congressional seat in the current 23rd district. Republican Joe Sempolinski declared victory.
