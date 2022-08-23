BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, August 25, 2022:. Months after a 3-year-old was killed by a stray bullet, the Metro Council is considering an ordinance that will force landlords to increase security at their rental properties. The family of Devin Page Jr. had just moved in weeks before he was killed and they believe his death could have been avoided. Perry Robinson spoke to the family and explains how this could affect some of you at home. CLICK HERE for more.

