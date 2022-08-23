ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, LA

WAFB.com

School bus drivers in Baker on strike until further notice

The woman who was denied an abortion after learning of her unborn child's rare and fatal condition is asking the Louisiana Legislature to change things. Her case has gotten national attention.
BAKER, LA
Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26.
BAKER, LA
Walker, LA
More J-turns coming to U.S. Hwy. 190

Large sheets of plywood fell off an 18-wheeler and on top of at least one vehicle on I-10 on Monday, July 11. I-10 East closed at I-10/I-110 after 18-wheeler loses load on at least 1 vehicle.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 25, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here's what we're working on for 9News at 6 on Thursday, August 25, 2022:. Months after a 3-year-old was killed by a stray bullet, the Metro Council is considering an ordinance that will force landlords to increase security at their rental properties. The family of Devin Page Jr. had just moved in weeks before he was killed and they believe his death could have been avoided. Perry Robinson spoke to the family and explains how this could affect some of you at home.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge woman suing after allegedly being denied abortion

BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. A woman who says LSU mishandled her sexual assault case is speaking out.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Bayou Eggs Benedict with Spicy Hollandaise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eggs Benedict is an iconic American breakfast or brunch dish, consisting of two halves of an English muffin, each topped with Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce. It was created and popularized in New York City in the late 1800s. Here, we gave it a Cajun twist with the andouille sausage and the addition of Louisiana hot sauce. Enjoy Eggs Benedict Bayou edition!
BATON ROUGE, LA

