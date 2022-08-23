ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, IA

KCRG.com

Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in the chest at the Cedar Valley Townhomes at 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found the man outside an apartment. First responders provided care...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police seeking assistance in convenience store assault

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 5th at approximately 5:18 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 500 block of E. Burlington St. for a report of an assault. Officers spoke with a clerk at L & M Mighty Shop who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entering the store and hitting the clerk from across the counter. The clerk reported that the man continued to assault him after he tried to remove him from the store.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Police Investigating I-380 Shooting

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting along southbound I-380. Iowa's News Now is reporting the police received multiple calls reporting a shots fired from a bronze-colored SUV. Investigators say the shooter leaned out the passenger side of the vehicle and fired at another vehicle on the interstate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday. In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.
WATERLOO, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation

Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man arrested on several charges including attempted murder

Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man wanted after allegedly attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend earlier this year. The Gazette reports that 38-year-old Bernick Brown allegedly used a baseball bat in the February 12th attack, leaving the victim, Branly Nkosi, with multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, and other serious life-threatening injuries.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Transient accused of threatening to kill woman, fighting with IC Police

A local transient faces charges that she threatened to kill another woman, then fought with Iowa City Police who were arriving on the scene of the incident. According to arrest records, a resident on Bittersweet Court reported that 23-year-old Janavia Hammons was pounding on her door and threatening to kill her. Arriving officers say they encountered another woman pulling Hammons away from the door. Hammons reportedly continued screaming towards the woman’s residence. Police say once Hammons saw the officers, she began walking away from them. She reportedly refused commands to stop, and when an officer grabbed her arms she allegedly grabbed a handrail and tried to pull away.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man

Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 2 hours ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
KCRG.com

Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial

Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses. Primary races with implications on national politics take shape. Updated: 5 hours ago. The current and former governor of Florida will go...
DECORAH, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case

A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Violent Crime Appreshension Team seizes 700th gun since 2009

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) which operates under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department, passed a significant milestone this week. The team has taken 700 guns out of the hands of violent criminals since the team’s inception in August of 2009. “VCAT...
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Leads to Arrest in Grundy County

(Grundy County, IA) -- The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody following a forgery investigation. The Sheriff's Office says Doni Lang is in custody, accused of misappropriating over $100,000 between December 21st 2021 to May 12th 2022 while working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She's facing multiple felonies and is being held in the Grundy County Jail on $75,000 bond.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA

