KCRG.com
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in the chest at the Cedar Valley Townhomes at 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found the man outside an apartment. First responders provided care...
ktvo.com
Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police seeking assistance in convenience store assault
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 5th at approximately 5:18 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 500 block of E. Burlington St. for a report of an assault. Officers spoke with a clerk at L & M Mighty Shop who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entering the store and hitting the clerk from across the counter. The clerk reported that the man continued to assault him after he tried to remove him from the store.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Investigating I-380 Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting along southbound I-380. Iowa's News Now is reporting the police received multiple calls reporting a shots fired from a bronze-colored SUV. Investigators say the shooter leaned out the passenger side of the vehicle and fired at another vehicle on the interstate.
KBUR
Osage man charged with murdering woman whose head was found in a northern Iowa park
Mason City, IA- A 23-year-old man from Osage is under arrest, charged with decapitating a Mason City women who went missing last year. Radio Iowa reports that 29-year-old Angela Bradbury of Mason City was last seen in April of 2021. Three months later, a teenager found a human skull on a stick in a park in Mitchell County.
KCRG.com
Police identify Waterloo man killed in Sunday shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police identified the man who died after being shot on Sunday. In a press release, officials said the victim has been identified as Johnnie Murrell Rose, 32, of Waterloo. Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on Sunday night.
KBUR
SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested on several charges including attempted murder
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man wanted after allegedly attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend earlier this year. The Gazette reports that 38-year-old Bernick Brown allegedly used a baseball bat in the February 12th attack, leaving the victim, Branly Nkosi, with multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, and other serious life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
KCJJ
Transient accused of threatening to kill woman, fighting with IC Police
A local transient faces charges that she threatened to kill another woman, then fought with Iowa City Police who were arriving on the scene of the incident. According to arrest records, a resident on Bittersweet Court reported that 23-year-old Janavia Hammons was pounding on her door and threatening to kill her. Arriving officers say they encountered another woman pulling Hammons away from the door. Hammons reportedly continued screaming towards the woman’s residence. Police say once Hammons saw the officers, she began walking away from them. She reportedly refused commands to stop, and when an officer grabbed her arms she allegedly grabbed a handrail and tried to pull away.
KCJJ
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
People
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 2 hours ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
KCRG.com
Decorah man accused of killing father aims to push back trial
Pass a school bus with its stop sign out and it'll cost you. The Iowa State Patrol has a warning for drivers who don't stop for school buses. Primary races with implications on national politics take shape. Updated: 5 hours ago. The current and former governor of Florida will go...
KCRG.com
Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations before Black Friday
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they say a man died from a stab wound to his chest.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
KCRG.com
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Violent Crime Appreshension Team seizes 700th gun since 2009
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) which operates under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department, passed a significant milestone this week. The team has taken 700 guns out of the hands of violent criminals since the team’s inception in August of 2009. “VCAT...
iheart.com
Investigation Leads to Arrest in Grundy County
(Grundy County, IA) -- The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody following a forgery investigation. The Sheriff's Office says Doni Lang is in custody, accused of misappropriating over $100,000 between December 21st 2021 to May 12th 2022 while working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She's facing multiple felonies and is being held in the Grundy County Jail on $75,000 bond.
