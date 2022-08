Keeler: Broncos Country accepts your apology, Nathaniel Hackett. But if Russell Wilson gets smushed in December, you’ll be sorry starters sat this preseason.

Peyton Manning didn't have to deal with his emotional return to Indianapolis until he'd been a member of the Denver Broncos for almost a year and a half. No such homecoming honeymoon awaits Russell Wilson.The Broncos' new quarterback kicks off the second chapter of his storied career back in Seattle, where he led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls and a championship parade before his relationship with Pete Carroll soured.The prime-time matchup on Sept. 12 pits the partners in the biggest blockbuster trade this offseason, one that sent five draft picks and three players to Seattle, including Drew Lock, one...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO