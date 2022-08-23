ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Would Love for Christine Brown to ‘Spill the Tea’ on Kody and Her Family

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Viewers of TLC’s Sister Wives have watched the Brown family endure significant changes throughout 16 seasons of their reality television series. The show’s 17th installment appears to be it’s most powerful yet as the series delves into the family’s breakup. However, followers would rather see Christine Brown “spill the tea” regarding Kody Brown and wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akcul_0hRo9ZSu00
Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

Season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’ will be it’s most explosive yet

In a trailer for season 17, Christine packs her things and leaves behind her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. She also departs the life she created with sister wives Janelle, Robyn, and his first wife, Meri .

Christine and Kody’s split is at the heart of the new season, and her decision won’t sit well with some family members. The couple was spiritually married for more than 25 years before they parted ways in the fall of 2021. They share six children: son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

After years of unhappiness, Christine Brown decided to separate from Kody and her extended family.

‘Sister Wives’ fans want Christine Brown to ‘spill the tea’

In a Reddit post titled “Christine making a YouTube channel,” fans discussed the family’s split, which they hope happens once Christine’s contract with TLC ends.

Social media fans would love for Christine to “spill the tea” on the family, on YouTube, a podcast, or her series.

“Christine doing a podcast going through the behind-the-scenes!” declared one Reddit user.

“I think I would like a ‘conversations with Christine’ series. A deep, honest talk with her mom now that she’s left Kody, her kids that are willing, that aunt that was so critical, even the other wives and Kody,” wrote a second fan.

“I want to see Christine talk about all this with her kids/family whether on TLC, YouTube, or Tiktok,” they continued.

“She should do a reaction series like Holly Madison on YouTube for Girls Next Door . It might be healing for Christine to do. Tell her side of things, spill the tea. Maybe she will after her kids are a little older,” a third social media user shared.

“This NEEDS to happen!!! It would be awesome!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

However, other Sister Wives followers understand that the likelihood of this occurring is slight.

“Sadly, Christine is likely locked into a contract that includes an NDA that would prohibit her from doing this for at least a few years,” a viewer wrote.

A press release reveals even more about what fans can expect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXq9F_0hRo9ZSu00
The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Meri, Robyn, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

An official press release indicates that Christine’s decision puts her back against the wall in season 17 as Kody tries to stop her from leaving their family.

Undaunted, Christine will tell her husband he favors one wife and her children over all the others. “The stresses multiply as people begin to take sides,” the press release says.

“And on top of it all, COVID is still a major issue for the Brown family, as first, Janelle and her children test positive, and later, Kody, Robyn, and their kids face their struggles during the pandemic,” the press release states.

The way the statement, as mentioned earlier, is worded appears to cement Christine’s beliefs that Kody and Robyn have formed a singular family unit away from the Brown clan.

Sister Wives season 17 debuts on TLC Sunday, September 11 at 10 pm EST .

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Takes a Dramatic and Emotional Turn As the Brown Family Dynamic Changes Forever in Season 17, Says Insider

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

